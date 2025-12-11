Brock Lesnar's WWE Power Plays You Won't See On Camera

"The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar has had one of the most interesting careers in professional sports, from his beginnings in amateur wrestling where he won his first championships, to his initial run in WWE, starting on the main roster in 2002, to his time in the NFL. He even had a career inside the octagon in UFC before returning to the professional wrestling ring in 2012.

Despite being named in a civil lawsuit against his former boss, Vince McMahon, alleging sex trafficking and abuse by the former WWE chairman, Lesnar made his return to WWE after a two-year hiatus at SummerSlam to dominate against former rival John Cena, leading to a match between the pair during Cena's retirement tour at Wrestlepalooza, which Lesnar won in quick fashion.

While some WWE fans may not agree with his most recent return to the ring, there is no denying Lesnar's impact on the sport of professional wrestling. The achievements of the seven-time WWE Champion are vast, from him ending The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30 in 2014, to his Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank victories, the latter of the which even led to the "Boom Box Brock" meme. Lesnar has been a top name in WWE for over 20 years now, despite his various breaks from the business, and he's one of the company's current top stars.

Lesnar has sometimes used his top star status in WWE to politic backstage. One of "The Beast Incarnate's" biggest power plays in recent years is the fact he works under a very part-time schedule and isn't always traveling to shows. When he does, it's usually reported that he's flown in privately. The various power plays by Lesnar aren't seen outright on WWE TV, but oftentimes, they're certainly reflected on the product.