AEW Worlds End 2025 Full & Final Card

Away from the tournament setting, Worlds End has a number of other matches with very high stakes.

For example, the AEW Men's World Championship will be contested in a four way match as Samoa Joe defends against Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF. All four men have history with each other as Joe has dethroned both Hangman and MJF to become champion in the past, but Strickland is the only man to dethrone the "Samoan Submission Machine" for the title. Hangman has beaten MJF twice in 2025, and even beat Strickland in the NOW Arena back at All Out 2024. However, MJF is returning after three months away from the ring, and knowing he can beat Joe since he's done it in the past, the AEW Men's World Championship match really is anybody's ball game.

The AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as FTR and The Bang Bang Gang will go at it in a Chicago Street Fight. Both teams have beaten each other on episodes of "AEW Collision" in recent weeks, but Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn wanted the rules thrown out the window for their rubber match with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler due to how their match in Manchester, England for the titles played out. With that said, FTR aren't going to let those titles slip away from them so soon after winning them, and with Stokely Hathaway at ringside in an environment with no rules, anything can happen.

While the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley, is in action in the Continental Classic, the rest of the group and their affiliates will be in action at Worlds End. Gabe Kidd will make his in-ring return to AEW as he looks to be the one to finally Darby Allin out of action for good. He already attempted it at the Hammerstein Ballroom by throwing Darby down a flight of stairs, but as we all know it takes a lot more than that to keep Darby down. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir will also be in action as they will face Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration, Roderick Strong, and "Timeless" Toni Storm in a "Mixed Nuts Match." The rules of the match are still a mystery, but there is no love lost between Shafir and Storm, or Castagnoli, PAC, Strong, and Cassidy after their runs in the Continental Classic.