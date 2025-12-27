AEW Worlds End 2025 Full & Final Card
The final AEW pay-per-view of the year is just hours away as fans from around the world are currently flocking to Chicago, Illinois for the third annual Worlds End pay-per-view. The NOW Arena has played host to some of the biggest moments in AEW history, and with nine matches set for the main card, as well as an extra match on the Zero Hour pre-show announced at the time of writing, here is what fans can look forward to from tonight's show.
Arguably the main attraction of Worlds End since the event's inception in 2023 has been the finals of the Continental Classic tournament, and this year is no exception. Both the semi-finals and final will take place on December 27, with the winner of the tournament being crowned the AEW Continental Champion in the process, and the final four were officially confirmed on the special Christmas Day edition of "AEW Collision." From the Gold League, it was a Don Callis Family double as Kyle Fletcher finished in the top spot and last year's Continental Classic winner, "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, came in second place. In the Blue League, Callis has another representative in the form of Konosuke Takeshita, who went undefeated with four wins and a draw to clinch first place, while Jon Moxley finished in second to give the Death Riders some representation in the final four.
Fletcher will take on Moxley in on semi-final, while Okada and Takeshita will finally lock horns after months of animosity and in-fighting within The Don Callis Family. The winners of those matches will then meet in the final later that same night, with the winner of that match being crowned the AEW Continental Champion. However, if Okada wins the tournament, he will re-unify the title with the AEW International Championship once again, and be able to make the claim of being the AEW Unified Champion.
Four Of The Biggest Names In AEW
Away from the tournament setting, Worlds End has a number of other matches with very high stakes.
For example, the AEW Men's World Championship will be contested in a four way match as Samoa Joe defends against Hangman Page, Swerve Strickland, and MJF. All four men have history with each other as Joe has dethroned both Hangman and MJF to become champion in the past, but Strickland is the only man to dethrone the "Samoan Submission Machine" for the title. Hangman has beaten MJF twice in 2025, and even beat Strickland in the NOW Arena back at All Out 2024. However, MJF is returning after three months away from the ring, and knowing he can beat Joe since he's done it in the past, the AEW Men's World Championship match really is anybody's ball game.
The AEW Men's World Tag Team Championships will also be on the line as FTR and The Bang Bang Gang will go at it in a Chicago Street Fight. Both teams have beaten each other on episodes of "AEW Collision" in recent weeks, but Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn wanted the rules thrown out the window for their rubber match with Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler due to how their match in Manchester, England for the titles played out. With that said, FTR aren't going to let those titles slip away from them so soon after winning them, and with Stokely Hathaway at ringside in an environment with no rules, anything can happen.
While the leader of the Death Riders, Jon Moxley, is in action in the Continental Classic, the rest of the group and their affiliates will be in action at Worlds End. Gabe Kidd will make his in-ring return to AEW as he looks to be the one to finally Darby Allin out of action for good. He already attempted it at the Hammerstein Ballroom by throwing Darby down a flight of stairs, but as we all know it takes a lot more than that to keep Darby down. Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Marina Shafir will also be in action as they will face Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy of The Conglomeration, Roderick Strong, and "Timeless" Toni Storm in a "Mixed Nuts Match." The rules of the match are still a mystery, but there is no love lost between Shafir and Storm, or Castagnoli, PAC, Strong, and Cassidy after their runs in the Continental Classic.
Lots Of Women's Wrestling
Including Marina Shafir and Toni Storm being featured in the "Mixed Nuts Match," over a third of the AEW Worlds End card focuses on the women's division, and the female side of AEW have a lot to play for.
For the AEW Women's World Championship, Kris Statlander will go one-on-one with Jamie Hayter. Both women have an immense amount of respect for each other, but they are more than happy to put that friendship aside this weekend in order to walk into 2026 as the pound-for-pound queen of AEW. Statlander claims she won't be taking Hayter lightly, and she shouldn't because as the former champion herself says, Hayter hits hard.
The Babes of Wrath will also be in action as they make their first defense of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships against the ROH Women's World Champion Athena, and the AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. Athena and Mone got the better of Willow Nightingale when the company traveled to Manchester, but Harley Cameron has claimed that when the world ends, The Babes of Wrath will keep the titles and stay atop of the AEW women's tag team division. Mone hasn't been having the best of luck as of late as she has lost the ROH Women's World Television Championship and the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship to Red Velvet and Alex Windsor respectively, but she will be hoping that the "Fallen Goddess" can help her back to being "12 Belts Mone."
Finally, the team of Maya World and Hyan will get the biggest opportunity of their careers so far this weekend as they face The Sisters of Sin on the Zero Hour pre-show. World and Hyan have been making names for themselves in the women's tag team division over the past few weeks, and even gave The Babes of Wrath a run for their money on Christmas Day. Now they have the chance to defeat an established team like Julia Hart and Skye Blue on a big stage that will catapult them into the spotlight if they get their hands raised.