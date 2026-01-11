WWE's Liv Morgan Thought She Was Getting Fired After Drug Possession Arrest

Liv Morgan is back atop the WWE women's division, recently returning from injury, and being quickly inserted into main event-level storylines, including John Cena's penultimate match, as well as being prominently featured in promotional spots for WrestleMania 42 alongside fellow megastars Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Tiffany Stratton. But it wasn't all that long ago that the two-time Women's World Champion thought she'd be fired from the company after an arrest in 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Appearing on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast, Morgan recapped the incident, which she said went sideways after it was discovered that she had someone else's vape pen in her car. "I get pulled over and I did have a little bit of marijuana in the car," Morgan admitted. "That really wasn't the issue. The issue was, and this is fact, someone had left a [synthetic marijuana] vape in my car, [which] is a felony in Florida."

Morgan said she was aware enough to realize that she was going to be arrested and didn't want to lie, so she put her best foot forward in terms of being cooperative, telling herself, "Just be nice because this bodycam footage is going to be released." While her instincts were correct, what the bodycam footage did not pick up were additional police arriving at the scene, recognizing her, and effectively initiating a fan encounter. "Three cop cars pull up as I'm in the back seat and I'm doing a meet and greet," she said. "I'm [handcuffed] and they're like, 'Liv, is work gonna be mad?' and I'm like, 'Yeah,' and they're taking photos. Right away, I was like, 'I'm gonna get fired' and I'm so upset."