WWE's Liv Morgan Thought She Was Getting Fired After Drug Possession Arrest
Liv Morgan is back atop the WWE women's division, recently returning from injury, and being quickly inserted into main event-level storylines, including John Cena's penultimate match, as well as being prominently featured in promotional spots for WrestleMania 42 alongside fellow megastars Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Tiffany Stratton. But it wasn't all that long ago that the two-time Women's World Champion thought she'd be fired from the company after an arrest in 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Appearing on Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" podcast, Morgan recapped the incident, which she said went sideways after it was discovered that she had someone else's vape pen in her car. "I get pulled over and I did have a little bit of marijuana in the car," Morgan admitted. "That really wasn't the issue. The issue was, and this is fact, someone had left a [synthetic marijuana] vape in my car, [which] is a felony in Florida."
Morgan said she was aware enough to realize that she was going to be arrested and didn't want to lie, so she put her best foot forward in terms of being cooperative, telling herself, "Just be nice because this bodycam footage is going to be released." While her instincts were correct, what the bodycam footage did not pick up were additional police arriving at the scene, recognizing her, and effectively initiating a fan encounter. "Three cop cars pull up as I'm in the back seat and I'm doing a meet and greet," she said. "I'm [handcuffed] and they're like, 'Liv, is work gonna be mad?' and I'm like, 'Yeah,' and they're taking photos. Right away, I was like, 'I'm gonna get fired' and I'm so upset."
Back in action
Now dealing with uncertainty and frustration, Morgan had convinced herself that she'd surely be let go, but there was one other aspect of her established position in WWE that really bothered her, even in the moment. "I spend my whole life being good," she explained. "I get arrested one time and it's not even my fault, even though it is, but I'm gonna get fired. And the thing I thought about most is the community work we do here. I love doing the community work. I always get chosen to do the community work and I'm like, 'I'm not gonna be able to do the community work.'"
Ultimately, Morgan put her trust in WWE and reached out to then-Executive Vice President of Talent Dan Ventrelle with her one allotted phone call, speaking honestly and receiving the support she needed, being released without ever officially being booked. In the aftermath, it was said that she received virtually no heat whatsoever for the incident, and the final resolution on the matter was a minimal fine and nothing more.
All's well that ends well, of course, and Morgan and McMahon were able to laugh about her mugshot that quickly went viral. In the time since, despite yet another injury, Morgan has remained a key player in the WWE Women's Championship picture, continues to help drive storylines for The Judgment Day, and of course, still stands by her man, WWE Intercontinental and AAA Mega Champion, "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio, with whom she can relate, thanks to their shared criminal past.
