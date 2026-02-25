Match Spotlight: The Shield Vs. The Wyatt Family, WWE Elimination Chamber 2014

The road to WWE WrestleMania 30 is remembered for many things. There's of course the whole "Yes Movement" surrounding Daniel Bryan and his, or should I say the fans', quest to see the ultimate underdog in the main event of WWE's biggest event. Behind the scenes, CM Punk deciding that he had enough of WWE and wrestling as a whole was still extremely fresh and was all some fans could talk about at that time, which naturally adjusted plans heading into WrestleMania.

Then there is rising stars of the midcard who were dangerously close to breaking through the glass ceiling into the main event scene. The three men who had been knocking their heads on that ceiling were The Shield. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns had become the most dominant trio in modern WWE history, and had the backing of The Authority to keep them in and around the biggest names in the company. The only problem that WWE had was that The Shield had become so popular based solely on the fact that they were extremely cool, meaning that they weren't long for The Authority.

Enter The Wyatt Family. Bray Wyatt, Luke Harper, and Erick Rowan arrived on the WWE main roster after ploughing their way through "WWE NXT" to become one of the most feared acts in the business. The Wyatt Family and The Shield were almost like two sides of the same coin. For all of their differences, they were similar in a lot of ways, particularly in the ring, and a showdown between the two teams had been talked about all through 2013 but there was no logical way of getting the two teams in the same ring. However, Wyatt's obsession with John Cena ended up costing Ambrose, Reigns, and Rollins spots in the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and "The Hounds of Justice" simply couldn't let that slide, so a match between the six men was finally set.

As the 2026 Elimination Chamber event draws ever closer, we here at Wrestling Inc. have been shining a spotlight on some of the biggest matches and moments related to this year's show and the subsequent road to WrestleMania 42. So it's only right that we turn back the clock by a dozen years and shine a spotlight on one of the best matches in the history of the Elimination Chamber event, and one of the best tag team matches in WWE history. Grab your lanterns or your riot gear, whichever side you land on, and join us as we shine a spotlight on The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family from WWE Elimination Chamber 2014.