The Tragic Side Of The Wyatt Sicks' Real Life

Let's start with the easiest, the leader of the Wyatt Sicks, Bo "Uncle Howdy" Dallas. No one in the group knew Wyatt more than his own brother, so the fact that he is now leading a faction to essentially finish what his older brother started will certainly come with its own baggage.

Advertisement

In the first VHS tape that was played on the June 24 "WWE Raw," despite the presentation being rooted in the context of the show, Dallas would open up about how difficult life has been since his brother's passing. Dallas explained that he felt like the most important thing in his entire life was taken away from him, and that no one in the world will ever understand the pain he has gone through due to how much he looked up to Wyatt during his childhood and his wrestling career.

Dallas portrayed the Uncle Howdy character in WWE while Wyatt was alive, during his final complete feud in the company against LA Knight. He explained that himself and Wyatt were there, they were finally going to have the run that they had always dreamed of as brothers, but that was tragically taken away from him. These feelings of hurt, grief, and loss have manifested themselves into a sense of frustration, as Dallas has proclaimed that he thought people were simply going to forget what Wyatt fought and stood for. This motivation for starting the Wyatt Sicks is only in its infancy, but it is clear as day that the group's foundation is built on tragedy, and no one has gone through more tragedy in the past year than Dallas.

Advertisement