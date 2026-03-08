Bully Ray Believes A Weak WrestleMania Could Lead To Fans Taking A Break From WWE
In 2025, WWE hailed WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as the highest-grossing and most successful event in company history, with industry veterans further praising it as a solid two-day show. Still, come April 18 and 19 of this year, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray isn't fully convinced that WrestleMania 42 in the same city will stack up.
According to Ray, part of that notion stems from the lack of excitement evidenced through subpar ticket sales and social media reactions along the road to "The Show of Shows." Should that trend continue with a subpar WrestleMania show, Ray then worries that the long-term future of the WWE fanbase could be negatively affected as well.
"I know about the first quarter dividend being reported by TKO, and they're making money hand over fist ... However, they're in a spot right now," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "Enthusiasm isn't exactly through the roof. Yes, since we made some different decisions coming out of the Chamber and on Monday night Raw. Randy going over, Roman and Punk promo, Danhausen, tonight with Cody [on SmackDown]. Yes, things are lining up for them to switch this around, clean up the spilled milk, card subject to change, head in a different direction. But I do believe that from fans' enthusiasm point of view, if the WWE does not have a great WrestleMania, people are going to be like, 'You know what? I've had my fill over the past four to five years, I think I'm going to give it a little bit of a break.'"
Ray Says 'Hail Marys' May Actually Help Gain WrestleMania Interest
Across social media, many fans have attributed their declining WrestleMania 42 interest to the event's increased ticket prices. Others are frustrated by the reported, and sometimes obvious, changes made to the event's creative direction. For some, both are concerning factors. From WWE's perspective, though, Ray suggests that the latter may not have been the worst thing for business.
"Numbers were down at WrestleMania, about 8,000 short of where they were last year. Interest is kind of waning a little bit. Let's stop running the ball and let's throw up some Hail Marys," Ray said. "Rhea [Ripley] was in a team. Let's get her the f*** out and let's get her in the main event. Rumors were we're going to go with Cody [Rhodes] and Drew [McIntyre]. Uh uh, let's shock everybody. Let's put it on Randy [Orton], and we'll do the old Do-si-do tonight on SmackDown. I have no problem with them changing the game plan. Vince [McMahon] would change the game plan at 6:00 at night on a Monday. It's okay. Card subject to change. The interest level seems to be back."
Regarding the problem of lower-than-expected ticket sales, Ray believes WWE can boost them by firmly committing to PLE plans and giving them a proper build from this point on. As it stands, WrestleMania 42 is six weeks away, with four matches confirmed.
The newest announced bout will see Cody Rhodes defend his reclaimed Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber winner. Reports indicate that this plan came together in more recent weeks after a potential multi-man match for the title or a Drew McIntyre-Rhodes rematch was taken off the table for the two-night show. Rhea Ripley secured a WrestleMania title match against WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber, just one day after she and IYO SKY dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown."
