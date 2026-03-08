Bully Ray Believes A Weak WrestleMania Could Lead To Fans Taking A Break From WWE

Across social media, many fans have attributed their declining WrestleMania 42 interest to the event's increased ticket prices. Others are frustrated by the reported, and sometimes obvious, changes made to the event's creative direction. For some, both are concerning factors. From WWE's perspective, though, Ray suggests that the latter may not have been the worst thing for business.

"Numbers were down at WrestleMania, about 8,000 short of where they were last year. Interest is kind of waning a little bit. Let's stop running the ball and let's throw up some Hail Marys," Ray said. "Rhea [Ripley] was in a team. Let's get her the f*** out and let's get her in the main event. Rumors were we're going to go with Cody [Rhodes] and Drew [McIntyre]. Uh uh, let's shock everybody. Let's put it on Randy [Orton], and we'll do the old Do-si-do tonight on SmackDown. I have no problem with them changing the game plan. Vince [McMahon] would change the game plan at 6:00 at night on a Monday. It's okay. Card subject to change. The interest level seems to be back."

Regarding the problem of lower-than-expected ticket sales, Ray believes WWE can boost them by firmly committing to PLE plans and giving them a proper build from this point on. As it stands, WrestleMania 42 is six weeks away, with four matches confirmed.

The newest announced bout will see Cody Rhodes defend his reclaimed Undisputed WWE Championship against Randy Orton, the 2026 Men's Elimination Chamber winner. Reports indicate that this plan came together in more recent weeks after a potential multi-man match for the title or a Drew McIntyre-Rhodes rematch was taken off the table for the two-night show. Rhea Ripley secured a WrestleMania title match against WWE Women's Champion Jade Cargill by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber, just one day after she and IYO SKY dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships on "WWE SmackDown."

