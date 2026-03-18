AEW Revolution 2026: Where Do We Go From Here?
The 2026 edition of AEW Revolution is in the books, and it was an exceptionally notable PPV, featuring returns and debuts by everyone from Will Ospreay to Ronda Rousey and seemingly closing the door on "Hangman" Adam Page as AEW World Champion. While we know how some of this will play out in the short-term — Ospreay takes on Blake Christian on tonight's "AEW Dynamite" in his return bout, while Darby Allin will once again battle Gabe Kidd, this time in a Coffin Match — there are still way more questions than answers coming off one of AEW's biggest PPVs. Fortunately, the Wrestling Inc. staff is here to answer ... well, not all of them (it was a long show) but definitely some of them!
Who will be the next challengers for the likes of Thekla and the Divine Dominion? Do Adam Copeland and Christian Cage have the tag titles in their sights? And is this really the end for Page's world title aspirations? AEW Revolution 2026 is over — where do we go from here?
So what to do with three of the greatest tag teams of all time?
Revolution served up a tag team wrestling fan's wet dream as FTR and the Young Bucked locked horns for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, wrestling an insanely good – of course it was – match before Adam Copeland and Christian Cage made their long-awaited returns to confront the champions and fallen challengers, teasing a three-way between Copeland and Christian, the Young Bucks, and FTR for the titles. One might even argue that it's a few tables, some ladders, and a sprinkling of chairs short of a dream match.
How and what happens when is the mystery, with C-and-C likely to be out for vengeance against FTR, given they piledrived Beth Copeland, and the Bucks more than likely wanting another shot at the titles as well as the allure of facing C-and-C. Sure seems like it will be a three-way match eventually. Could be that the Bucks and C-and-C battle one another for the right to challenge FTR. Could be that they work together.
Whichever way it goes, there is more of an argument for C-and-C to be in the picture, considering they have yet to challenge for the titles unlike the Bucks, they have an outstanding win over the champions, and of course the small matter of the champions piledriving Copeland's wife.
It's a good position to be in, having two of the greatest tag teams of all time lining up to challenge the champions who, despite being a little abrasive, stand out as another of the greatest of all time. Time will tell how that unfolds.
Written by Max Everett
Is Will Ospreay back for gold?
Jon Moxley removed the Konosuke Takeshita-shaped asterisk on his Continental Championship at Revolution, kicking out of the Raging Fire and going on to choke him out well beyond the 20 minutes they would normally be competing under.
The predication for that No Time Limits contest was Takeshita's win over Moxley in the Blue League of the Continental Classic, which Moxley would go on to win with victories over Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada in the semi-finals and final of the tournament, thus becoming Continental Champion – while Takeshita held a valid claim to being better than the champion.
Moxley and Takeshita drew when they met at Grand Slam Australia under the Continental rules, and thus Moxley beating Takeshita beyond the rule-set removes any question over his title reign. That was, until another proven Moxley-beater emerged after the bout.
Will Ospreay returned to the fold after being sidelined with a neck injury since last year, having teamed against Moxley's side in his last bout at Forbidden Door. Ospreay made a bee-line to the ring to take out Moxley and it is clear that he is back for the "Purveyor of Violence" and presumably the title he holds. The question is just where he stands amongst fellow challengers like Takeshita and the former champion, reigning International Champion Okada, and how he goes about getting his shot at the head of the Death Riders.
Even without other challengers pursuing the title, Claudio Castagnoli, PAC, Wheeler Yuta, and Daniel Garcia are all standing between Ospreay and Moxley. He will not have to worry about outside interference if or when he gets the match itself, but there is almost no way he doesn't find his pursuit of that match hampered in some way by the aforementioned.
And, of course, it should be noted that Ospreay is another to have run afoul of Don Callis and the Family in the past. Okada, Takeshita, and Fletcher each share a place in that Family, and each have their established dynamic with the "Aerial Assassin." It certainly won't be a simple path to the title.
Written by Max Everett
How will the new tag team champions and TBS Champion move forward?
Just over three months after becoming inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Wrath were defeated by the new tag team, Divine Dominion. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron defended their titles six times, with four of those matches coming against or involving MegaBad. Due to Penelope Ford's injury in their title match on the February 25 episode of "Dynamite", Lena Kross stepped in to become Megan Bayne's tag team partner and Divine Dominion was born.
On Zero Hour, Nightingale defeated Kross to retain the TBS Championship. Following the match, she was attacked by Bayne. Later in the night, Nightingale and Kross would pull double duty during their tag title match. In five minutes, a 95 day title reign was over. Nightingale's injuries from the prior beatdown proved to be too much and Kross did what she couldn't do earlier in the night; pin Nightingale.
Now that the tag titles are on new champions, hopefully the tag titles can properly be focused on. The titles have only been in existence for a few months, but have been hampered by Nightingale being a double champion. Divine Dominion can set a new tone for the tag titles. Bayne is now with her third partner in a matter of months. While she's learning how to have matches with another new partner, together they can forge a different, hopefully more defined path, with the titles. They have formidable teams to go up against including Sisters of Sin, Timeless Love Bombs, and Brawling Birds.
With just one title, Nightingale can focus 100% on the TBS Championship. She hasn't exactly had women knocking down her door to get a shot at the title. After Moné had the longest TBS Championship reign in history, the title needs to be defined away from her. Nightingale could have a great title reign too if she has challengers that actually want to compete against her. It's too soon to revisit her feud with Kris Statlander, but it is a chapter that can be added to their long running feud.
Cameron's path is the most questionable. She quickly became a fan favorite and has grown by leaps and bounds, but has just over 100 matches under her belt. She should continue having as many matches as she can between both AEW and ROH. Now that fellow Aussies, The IINSPRIATION are All Elite, she could potentially join alliances with them. They had a rough debut on "Dynamite" and need help finding their way in a new locker room. Cameron can learn from their years of experience across three major promotions. They could be a babyface stable opposite of the heel stables of Triangle of Madness and Bayne, Kross, and Ford.
Written by Samantha Schipman
Who will step up to challenge Thekla?
While it should be safe to say that AEW Women's World Champion Thekla is moving on from former champ Kris Statlander after three definitive wins over her, one including when she initially won the title, we're seeing quite a few feuds, like Toni Storm and Marina Shafir, as well as Darby Allin and Gabe Kidd, continue on to this week's "Dynamite." While Statlander very well could say she and Thekla were tied one fall to one during their two-out-of-three falls match, as Thekla cheated and held the ropes to get her first fall, we hope that AEW is going to go in a different direction for the women's top title.
However, that different direction is a difficult one to figure out, and we likely won't see any new challengers emerge for Thekla on "Dynamite," and we probably won't even hear from the champion until "AEW Collision" on Saturday. The main issue, however, is that many of the women on AEW's roster are currently tied up in the tag team division. Alex Windsor and Jamie Hayter are now the Brawling Birds and seem set for a title victory at All In, despite that event not being until August. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross won the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships at Revolution, so it doesn't look like Bayne is stepping up anytime soon.
AEW is currently seeing quite a few exciting returns, and it's possible that could continue. While Britt Baker has confirmed it's "not up to her" when she's back, likely signaling that a return isn't imminent, Hikaru Shida has been back in the United States following visa issues, and was even backstage at "Dynamite" at one point, as revealed in a January update on her status. Queen Aminata is another possible challenger and AEW return, though she's still recovering from a neck injury and hasn't provided a timeline on when she's getting back in the ring. Of course, there's Mercedes Mone, who is currently on a hiatus from AEW as she continues to drop titles around the world, but it doesn't seem likely that she'll be back until at least Dynasty next month, as AEW would likely want her showing up at a big event.
For now, Thekla's next major challenger is unknown, but she could fight off challengers like Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, Hyan, Maya World, and others on "Collision" until Mone's return, or even possibly when Storm is free of her feud with Shafir in the coming weeks. As for Statlander, things are even more unclear, though there is always her feud with frenemy Willow Nightingale and the TBS Championship to go back to, if AEW wants her in contention for any title at all right now.
Written by Daisy Ruth
What's next for Adam Page after his loss to MJF?
It's official: "Hangman" Adam Page can no longer challenge for the AEW Men's World Championship, not just when MJF is champion, but ever, after losing a brutal, bloody Texas Death match to the reigning champion. Though, it may not be official as we initially thought, thanks to AEW President Tony Khan's comments at the post-show press conference, when he confirmed that it was a "gentlemen's agreement."
Despite Khan's comments which leave the door open for Page to possibly earn his right to challenge for the title back somehow, at some point, or even goad whoever is champion into challenging him, we think that the stipulation is going to hold firm, at least for awhile. It's been reported that Page is taking some time off TV, and we think that's a good idea, as there are plenty of other top talent, some recently returned, to fill time on "Dynamite." Keeping him off TV would make his return promo about a comeback feel even more special, and then he could announce his plans for the future.
What those plans entail are currently a mystery, but with all the titles in AEW, there are plenty of options for "Hangman." There's always the Don Callis Family to feud with and the TNT Championship to go after, especially if Kyle Fletcher still holds the gold when he gets back. While he may not challenge for the top title while MJF is champion, it's highly likely, with AEW learning from past mistakes, that he'll be working with the next champion, or the man who holds the title after that. While Page could use a break from the main title picture, it certainly won't be forever.
As for MJF, he has no shortage of challengers vying for the opportunity to get a shot at his gold. It seems likely that the winner of Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega's feud will get the next shot at the AEW World Championship. Those two likely fight at Dynasty and the title match would happen at Double or Nothing. There's also Andrade likely looking for his shot after a fantastic match against Bandido, and MJF went face-to-face with another Callis Family member in Kyle Fletcher on last week's "Dynamite." While Page is wallowing in misery, MJF will be busy looking over his shoulder, as the newly returned Will Ospreay is likely headed for him as well after his story with Jon Moxley is over.
Written by Daisy Ruth