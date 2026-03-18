AEW Revolution 2026: Where Do We Go From Here?

Just over three months after becoming inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Wrath were defeated by the new tag team, Divine Dominion. Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron defended their titles six times, with four of those matches coming against or involving MegaBad. Due to Penelope Ford's injury in their title match on the February 25 episode of "Dynamite", Lena Kross stepped in to become Megan Bayne's tag team partner and Divine Dominion was born.

On Zero Hour, Nightingale defeated Kross to retain the TBS Championship. Following the match, she was attacked by Bayne. Later in the night, Nightingale and Kross would pull double duty during their tag title match. In five minutes, a 95 day title reign was over. Nightingale's injuries from the prior beatdown proved to be too much and Kross did what she couldn't do earlier in the night; pin Nightingale.

Now that the tag titles are on new champions, hopefully the tag titles can properly be focused on. The titles have only been in existence for a few months, but have been hampered by Nightingale being a double champion. Divine Dominion can set a new tone for the tag titles. Bayne is now with her third partner in a matter of months. While she's learning how to have matches with another new partner, together they can forge a different, hopefully more defined path, with the titles. They have formidable teams to go up against including Sisters of Sin, Timeless Love Bombs, and Brawling Birds.

With just one title, Nightingale can focus 100% on the TBS Championship. She hasn't exactly had women knocking down her door to get a shot at the title. After Moné had the longest TBS Championship reign in history, the title needs to be defined away from her. Nightingale could have a great title reign too if she has challengers that actually want to compete against her. It's too soon to revisit her feud with Kris Statlander, but it is a chapter that can be added to their long running feud.

Cameron's path is the most questionable. She quickly became a fan favorite and has grown by leaps and bounds, but has just over 100 matches under her belt. She should continue having as many matches as she can between both AEW and ROH. Now that fellow Aussies, The IINSPRIATION are All Elite, she could potentially join alliances with them. They had a rough debut on "Dynamite" and need help finding their way in a new locker room. Cameron can learn from their years of experience across three major promotions. They could be a babyface stable opposite of the heel stables of Triangle of Madness and Bayne, Kross, and Ford.

Written by Samantha Schipman