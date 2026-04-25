WWE SmackDown 4/24/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

What good is it having so many members of a family signed to the company if they aren't going to lean into the drama that only familial relations can bring about?

Jacob Fatu took it upon himself during Monday's "WWE Raw" to challenge his cousin Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight title at Backlash, just moments after Reigns and the Usos affirmed they would be standing together as a unified Bloodline once more. And in typical "Tribal Chief" fashion, Reigns' solution to the challenge put before him was to get in the head and play at whatever insecurity lies within the "Samoan Werewolf," giving him a week to truly make up his mind as to whether this is the path he wants to go down. Reigns also took some time to tell Jimmy Uso to talk some sense into their cousin, which was always what "WWE SmackDown" was going to serve.

As such, Fatu kicked off the show with a recap of his challenge and made it clear he was not looking to back down. The Usos came out, with Jimmy telling Fatu that he can achieve all that he wants to with the backing of the Bloodline, and he could easily target Cody Rhodes and the WWE Championship to that end.

But where Jimmy can be the screwdriver of the pair, slowly turning and prying an opening, Jey went for the hammer approach; he outright told Fatu it was too late, and he should know, because he has been down this road before. Now, he needs to stand on the challenge and the only way he will earn Reigns' respect, or any form of reprieve, is by looking him in the eye and making it clear he is up for it. Otherwise he will expose him.

Before the night was over Solo Sikoa had emerged, said his piece, and got a main event singles match with Fatu out of it – even if that wasn't what he had intended. When that match rolled around, it was fun, if marred by the WWE's own version of House of Torture, ending with the right result as Fatu got the win.

The Usos watched on, having offered to help but been told to stand back, as Fatu fought of all three of the MFTs off, taking them out as a statement to be made to Reigns. Fatu looks like a star at the best of times, but tonight's statement win, taking out the MFTs while the Usos took it in — that just elevated him entirely.

Monday will see the next installment of this story and it is one heating up, harkening back to the Bloodline days of old.

Written by Max Everett