Gimmick Grade: WWE's Danhausen

To truly understand the character itself, you have to ask yourself the question "Who is Danhausen?" Or for some people, "What is a Danhausen?" To answer those questions, you don't need to look any further than one of the main influences for the Danhausen character, former late night TV host and comedian Conan O'Brien...yes, really.

Before O'Brien became a staple of late night American television for nearly three decades, he was a writer for hit shows like "Saturday Night Live" and more famously "The Simpsons" during the latter show's unofficial golden era. His style of comedy was one that Danhausen liked a lot as, in his own words, it wasn't too vulgar and could digestible by virtually everybody. This would ultimately play into the overall goal for the Danhausen character when it reached its current form as he wants all of the money he can get, he wants to be on as many televisions as humanly possible, and O'Brien's style of comedy which didn't feature any swearing meant that if Danhausen didn't swear, he wouldn't get pulled off of TV.

When O'Brien had heard about this relatively unknown wrestler that had used him as inspiration, he would invite Danhausen on to his "Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend" podcast to explain how the character came to be. O'Brien naturally saw the striking make-up, the cape, and the jar full of teeth when looking at pictures of Danhausen, stating that he looks very demonic and wondered how he was involved in the character's creations. Danhausen responded by saying that the character is essentially if O'Brien had been possessed by a demon, hence why he is very nice, but also very evil.

Mark Hamill's voice of The Joker in the DC Animated Universe is the main inspiration for the voice of Danhausen. The curses he puts on people were inspired by spam emails that said things like "If you don't send this message to ten people, you will have terrible luck," and he even took a lot of his facial expressions from the likes of William Regal, who he claimed in an interview with Chris Van Vliet is one of the best comedic wrestlers that there's ever been despite how technically gifted he is. All of this adds up to the character we know today.

Arguably, the funniest thing about what we've said so far about Danhausen is that we've come this far and not mentioned any matches he's been in. You know you've got yourself a great character when you could lose and not lose any momentum. That's the position Danhausen had before he got to WWE. Now he's in WWE, he's actually undefeated, but even if he went on a losing streak, he's so over with the fans that it wouldn't really matter.