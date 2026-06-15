Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 6/15/2026

Both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments have felt lackluster this year, seemingly only being used to further other storylines. While the KOTR side of things is still guilty of that, how the QOTR tournament is playing out so far, and where it looks to be going, is just egregious. For that, look no further than the fact Women's World Champion Liv Morgan advanced in the tournament on last week's edition of "WWE Raw."

Morgan defeated Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca, Becky Lynch, and Alexa Bliss to move on to face Charlotte Flair in the semi-finals. While many fans thought Morgan's involvement in the tournament was ridiculous, some thought maybe she wouldn't get past the first round. Former champion Stephanie Vaquer is seemingly still waiting in the wings to take Morgan out. However, we haven't had an update on Vaquer's injury status in a moment. She wasn't on the European tour, where many expected her to return, and reportedly, the entire reason nobody's even stepped up to challenge Morgan for the title is because WWE is waiting on Vaquer to get back.

Sure, Vaquer could show up to interfere and cost Morgan the match against Flair, but as the weeks go on and more Judgment Day backstage segments play out with Morgan blowing off Raquel Rodriguez, who sits on the opposite side of the bracket and will face IYO SKY on "Raw" Monday night, and Roxanne Perez, it feels more and more like the Queen of the Ring final will come down to a Judgment Day storyline where Rodriguez and Morgan face-off against one another in the final. It's WWE booking at its most predictable, which is the exact opposite of what you want in a tournament.

In WWE history, the King of the Ring, at least, has been used to establish new stars, which is something WWE really isn't in the business of doing anymore. Maybe it's silly to think that the company would ever do the same for the Queen of the Ring side of things. The booking for both tournaments has not been great this year, from WWE jamming as many stars as possible into four-way matches to begin, rather than singles bouts, to most recently, Jey Uso's victory to advance on "WWE SmackDown." Fans looking to see someone fresh established as a challenger going into SummerSlam very well could be disappointed this year, which makes both tournaments, but specifically the Queen of the Ring tournament, losers.

Written by Daisy Ruth