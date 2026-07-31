What Could Have Been: What If Finn Balor Hadn't Gotten Injured At WWE SummerSlam 2016?

At SummerSlam 2016, Finn Balor made WWE history when he defeated Seth Rollins to become the first-ever Universal Champion. The night was supposed to be Balor's crowning moment, as he'd just been called up from "WWE NXT" a month prior to his clash with Rollins and the company was positioning him to immediately become the face of "WWE Raw." However, an injury that Balor suffered in the match completely derailed any future plans WWE had for him as the new Universal Champion, and altered his career for the worse.

During the match, Rollins delivered a running powerbomb to Balor into the ringside barricade, but the former NXT Champion collided awkwardly with the barrier when taking the move, causing him to dislocate his shoulder and damage the labrum. The injury was severe enough for WWE to order Balor to vacate the Universal Championship the next night on "Raw," and fans wouldn't see him on TV again until April 2017.

Although Balor recovered from his shoulder injury, he hasn't been able to win a world title since being Universal Champion, with WWE never viewing him in the same light they did when he was first called up from "NXT." Therefore, with the 10-year anniversary of Balor's brief Universal Championship reign upon us, we consider where "The Demon" could've been today had he never gotten hurt in the summer of 2016.