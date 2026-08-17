Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 8/17/2026

Words escape me when it comes to the treatment of Carmelo Hayes in WWE. Genuinely, it's getting to the point where you think to yourself "Who did he annoy backstage to be put in these spots?" Where has it all gone wrong for our pick for one of the biggest losers of the week?

Cast your minds back to the spring of 2024, a time where WWE could do no wrong because, for a lot of fans, the company were doing a lot of things right. One of those things WWE did right was call Carmelo Hayes up to the main roster during that year's WWE Draft, to the point where he was the third WWE superstar to be drafted in the entire draft, and the first male superstar that "WWE SmackDown" wanted on its books.

Nearly two-and-a-half years later and Hayes has achieved almost nothing. Okay, he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2025, but in winning that match, he was left off of WrestleMania 41 less than a year after being the third overall draft pick. At the end of 2025, he won his first piece of gold on the main roster, the WWE United States Championship, and put together a reign that was easily the highlight of Friday nights when "SmackDown" reverted back to three hours in January. He was building a nice little set of feuds with the likes of Sami Zayn and especially Ilja Dragunov, who Hayes had great chemistry with in "WWE NXT," so who did he face at WrestleMania 42? No one — he wasn't on the show, he wasn't the US Champion, he was forgotten about again.

Hayes could have re-lit the fire underneath the fantastic rivalry he had with Trick Williams in "NXT," especially since Williams won the US title at WrestleMania 42, but no, that didn't happen either. That title is now around the waist of a recently-returned Baron Corbin, who beat Hayes to retain his title on the August 14 episode of "SmackDown" — in Hayes' hometown, no less.

What are we doing here? Seriously, what are we actually doing with Carmelo Hayes? One of the most charismatic guys on the roster, a genuinely great worker in between the ropes, someone who can work both babyface and heel, and he's an afterthought virtually every week. I'm not one to wish for people get fired or anything, but if Hayes got released within the next year, it would probably be the best thing that could happen to him. At least AEW would let him wrestle the way he wants, or TNA would treat him like a top guy. What is there for him in today's WWE?

Written by Sam Palmer