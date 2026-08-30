WWE NXT Heatwave 2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I'll start off by explaining that these recent "NXT" premium live events, and I don't even know if that's what we're even calling them these days, don't feel like true PLEs to me. From the commercial breaks to the backstage segments that don't have anything to do with the matches on the show that's happening (looking at you, Kam Hendrix and Naraku) — they just feel like weekly television. And the submission match pitting Jaida Parker against Nattie, the rubber match in their summer-long feud, felt like it belonged on an episode of "NXT."

The in-ring action itself was fine, with Nattie once again in there as a solid hand to help out Parker, who's done well for herself as it is, of late. There was just so much interference throughout the match that it felt like a normal WWE TV match. At one point, AAA's Perros del Mal came out to make Karmen Petrovic go back with them, leaving Nikkita Lyons to get taken out by Thea Hail.

It felt strange that Petrovic and Lyons were out there to assist Nattie in a submission match, of all things, and we learned via commentary that it was somehow a no disqualification match. That made even less sense — Petrovic and Lyons could have got more involved from the beginning, in that case, though I'm glad they didn't. I don't believe submission matches are usually no DQ outright, but Vic Joseph let those of us at home know that was apparently happening.

The match felt like it went on a little too long during a night with much bigger, more exciting things at stake. In the end, Nattie tapped to her own move, putting Parker over, so I'm glad we can at least move from this. I don't necessarily mind Nattie in "NXT," where she can maybe help out EVOLVE Women's Champion Lyons, but this feud went on for what felt like forever. Parker was already extremely over with fans, and the basis of the feud, with Nattie accusing her of being "soft" and not ready for the big time, never really connected with me to begin with.

Written by Daisy Ruth