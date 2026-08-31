Biggest Winners And Losers Of The Week — 8/31/2026

Lyra Valkyria may have an entirely new heel gimmick, but she remains absolutely directionless on "WWE Raw," and it seems like that could be tied to whatever is, or isn't, going on with Bayley's WWE contract. On the August 24 edition of the show, all she did was feature in a backstage segment with Sol Ruca, where she asked Ruca to give up her Women's Intercontinental Championship shot and gift it to her.

Ruca wasn't amused, and the segment just ended there, without Valkyria snapping and beating down the babyface star or doing anything interesting to further a story. The segment at least got Valkyria on TV, however, something that hasn't happened too consistently often following her Saturday Night's Main Event victory, and following beatdown, of Bayley, on July 17.

The week before her backstage segment with Ruca, Valkyria had her first televised match since the SNME victory, almost a month to the day since "driving Bayley away," as she claims. She took the loss to Ruca in that match. Sure, Valkyria has scored two victories on "WWE Main Event" since the Peacock special in July, but not many fans are keeping up with that show, and it's difficult to count victories over current "NXT" stars as anything worthwhile for her right now.

During last week's segment, Ruca did tell Valkyria to earn her title shot. Valkyria is likely to get involved during the Women's Intercontinental Championship match on Monday's edition of the red brand, but that's not exactly earning anything. She remains winless since SNME, and before that, her last victory on "Raw" was in May, in a tag match alongside Bayley. Her last singles victory on the show was just before WrestleMania. She needs to start stacking some brutal victories with this new, unhinged character.

WWE seemingly booking, or not booking, Valkyria around Bayley's future is making Valkyria's character seem like a loser, and right now, it's keeping her directionless. She should be depicted as a crazed heel terrorizing the division at this point, taking out everyone she can to get back at her beloved Women's Intercontinental Championship.

It's also been long enough since her win over Bayley that if WWE would stop having her, and commentary, acknowledge it, Valkyria could move to a new feud much quicker. If the issue is Bayley re-signing a contract, and she does, that's something that can easily be brought back up again if she returns. For now, however, Valkyria needs a direction on the red brand, and hopefully, she's headed toward a bigger story with Ruca and the No. 1 contendership for the Women's IC title.

Written by Daisy Ruth