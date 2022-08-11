Did Upcoming WWE Venue Just Spoil Cody Rhodes' Return?

Major returns are, in many ways, the backbone of professional wrestling and arguably no return is more anticipated right now than the eventual comeback of one Cody Rhodes. The former AEW star roared back into WWE earlier this year when he defeated Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38 and was still going strong leading into the summer when he tore his pectoral muscle prior to WWE Hell in a Cell. Ever the wrestler though, the Codeman fought through the injury, defeating Rollins yet again and even appearing on "Raw" the next night before heading off to get surgery.

Since then the waiting game has been on regarding when Rhodes could return. While many have predicted a potential surprise appearance in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, WWE initially suggested that Rhodes could miss up to nine months, putting his return right before WrestleMania 39. Rhodes has since disputed the timeline and has also said doctors haven't given him one due to fear he may try to jump it. Regardless, many have expected it will be months before they see Rhodes again and not, per se, twelve days from now in lovely Toronto, Ontario, Canada.