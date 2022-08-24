Jim Ross Comments On AEW's Creative Direction Heading Into All Out

AEW commentator Jim Ross commented on the creative direction of the company as it heads into its All Out pay-per-view on September 4.

"I don't know that as a booker, with the last week and the next few weeks leading through to the pay-per-view, that [Tony Khan] has anything challenging him bigger than that," Ross said on his podcast, "Grilling JR". "Because what do you do? I'm anxious to see what the brain trust comes up with as far as creative is concerned. I have confidence that they'll do well, but they have a lot of options. They have a lot of ways to go."

AEW World Champion CM Punk and AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley are set to collide in a title unification match on Wednesday's "Dynamite". Moxley became the interim champion at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view back in late June after Punk announced he suffered a foot injury on the June 3 edition of "Rampage" shortly after winning the title at Double or Nothing. As of Wednesday evening, there has been no word from the company as to what the world title match will be at All Out.

It was reported that Punk has been unhappy with his position in the company. This followed Punk's comments about "Hangman" Adam Page during a promo on last Wednesday's "Dynamite". Punk has denied that he's been unhappy backstage.

"I think we're overreacting," Ross said. "I believe – and I'm not blaming anybody because it's the lay of the land – but when you have the social media business that has affected the whole matter that we're discussing immensely. It's there, it's handy, it's easy, it's immediate."

