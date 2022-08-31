Matt Riddle Shares Photo Of Himself Training With Marty Scurll And WWE Stars

Matt Riddle began the week by not only getting his first name back, but getting into a war of words with Seth Rollins on "WWE Raw", where Rollins just happened to reference Riddle's real-life family issues. Apparently Riddle felt this wasn't enough ammunition for Rollins going forward, which is why he decided to reveal that he and other WWE stars had been spending time recently with a disgraced former Ring of Honor wrestler.

On Wednesday, Riddle posted a photo on Twitter of him at the Daniel Gracie Brazilian jiu-jitsu dojo in Orange County, FL, showing that he, fellow WWE stars Karrion Kross and Shinsuke Nakamura, and former Women of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai, had recently trained with Marty Scurll.

"Tonight we train," Riddle tweeted.

Scurll, a former member of the Elite who wrestled for New Japan and Ring of Honor, is best known these days for being accused during the Speaking Out movement of taking advantage of a 16-year-old girl while she was intoxicated. Scurll later released a statement in which he didn't deny the encounter, but claimed it was consensual.

Scurll was let go from ROH following an investigation and has wrestled sparingly since, primarily in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Netherlands. He recently made the news again after former WWE star Santino Marella controversially booked him for Marella's promotion in Canada.

The post by Riddle, himself no stranger to Speaking Out allegations, was curious, both for who it included and for its timing. As it turns out, the Gracie Instagram account posted the photo featuring Riddle, Kross, Nakamura, Sakai, and Scurll last week following a session. It's unclear why Riddle chose to post the photo on social media today, a week after it was taken.

Riddle will take on Rollins this Saturday at WWE Clash at the Castle.