It perhaps hasn’t been the best last few weeks on “WWE Monday Night Raw” for Doudrop. She came up short in a fatal four-way two weeks ago in a #1 contenders match for Bianca Belair’s WWE Raw Women’s Championship, and came up on the losing end again this past week when she and Nikki A.S.H. lost to Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan in a tag team qualifier for Money in the Bank. Even still, that didn’t have the “Raw” star down on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“Its hard being a superstar, model, athlete, influencer, motivation inspiration, charming, relatable, iconic, educated, savage, sex symbol, endearing, wholesome, modest, heroic, visionary, artist, fashionable, universally adored public figure,” Doudrop tweeted. “But here I am doing it all.”

This tweet then led to a fan responding to Doudrop, referring to her as the “new Nia Jax.” Whether this was meant as a compliment or a shot at Doudrop is unclear, but ultimately didn’t matter, as the former Piper Niven had an easy response.

“I appreciate being held in the same regard as Nia, she’s a legend,” Doudrop tweeted. “But to say such does us both a disservice, we are completely different performers.”

Fans will recall that Jax was released from WWE in November of 2021. She has since made news by standing by her decision not to get vaccinated for COVID-19 while in WWE, calling out the promotion for objectifying women, and claiming that top WWE star Becky Lynch has few to no friends in the WWE locker room, among other stories.

Jax was scheduled to return to wrestling at Wrestling Entertainment Series’ first show on June 4, though the show was eventually postponed and moved to July 9. Should the event still take place, she will take on CJ Perry (former WWE star Lana) in a match to crown the inaugural WES Women’s World Champion.

