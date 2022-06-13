For those unaware, Cody Rhodes wrestled a 24-minute match at WWE “Hell in a Cell” with a visibly gruesome torn-pectoral muscle inside the demonic Hell in a Cell structure against Seth Rollins. Throughout the match, Rollins targeted the pec, trying to inflict more and more damage to the already torn part of Rhodes’ body.

Several people have reacted to the situation since, with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee labeling it as “one of the gutsiest performances he had ever seen,” while 2x WWE Hall of Famer Booker T still thinks fans will see Rhodes on WWE TV while he rehabs from the injury. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff became the latest person to heap high praise onto Rhodes for battling through the injury on the latest episode of the Strictly Business podcast.

“I think as bad as his injury was, the fact that Cody went out and had, I don’t know where that match is going to end up in being the all-time great matches of at least the last 20-years, but it needs to be right up there in my opinion,” Bischoff said. “And for Cody to be able to do what he did, even though he’s going to be out for four to six months, whatever it is, people are already anticipating his comeback. There is so much potential there, it’s frightening.”

The WWE has confirmed that Rhodes has had successful surgery after going under the knife on Thursday. The road to recovery for “The American Nightmare” has now started, with the former AEW star joining AEW World Champion CM Punk, Blackpool Combat Club’s Bryan Danielson, and The Elite’s Adam Cole as top stars currently sidelined with injuries.

Rhodes and Rollins had been feuding since “WrestleMania 38″, where the son of Dusty made his triumphant return to WWE after six years. The American Nightmare had seemingly been on a collision course with Roman Reigns, the current Undisputed Champion of WWE, after defeating Rollins three straight times and looking to become the first Rhodes family member to hold world championship gold.

That dream will, unfortunately, have to wait four to six months at the earliest, or if WWE’s estimations are correct, 9 months, to become a reality.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff

