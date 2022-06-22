All good things eventually come to an end, and the latest example of this is Paige’s time with WWE, as the promotion has decided not to renew her contract when it expires in early July. As such, Paige will become a free agent for the first time since 2011, when she was a teenager.

In preparation for her next step, Paige took to Twitter early Wednesday afternoon to ask her fans a very important question.

“Where do you guys wanna see me next??”

Where do you guys wanna see me next?? — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) June 22, 2022

There will be a few places fans can see Paige before long. The former 2-time WWE Divas Champion will be part of the Starrcast V fan fest at the end of July in Nashville, Tennessee, where she will have a meet and greet and her own panel show. It will be her first post-WWE appearance.

Paige will also make an appearance for the World Association of Wrestling, a UK promotion owned by her father, Ricky Knight, in October. She began her career in that promotion in 2006, at the age of 14, and would work there regularly until signing with WWE in 2011. She would go on to become the first-ever “NXT” Women’s Champion, win the WWE Divas title in her first match on “Monday Night Raw,” and serve as both a manager and an authority figure after a recurring neck injury forced her out of the ring in 2018. In the last few years, Paige has been vocal about making a return to the ring, hinting strongly that it was a matter of when as opposed to if.

The soon-to-be-former WWE star has gotten a lot of praise from colleagues ever since she announced her contract would expire, including Renee Paquette, WWE stars Charlotte Flair, Mandy Rose, Nikki A.S.H., and Sonya Deville, AEW star Diamante, and STARDOM star KAIRI, who Paige managed in WWE. Impact’s Gail Kim also praised Paige and revealed that the door was open for her to join Impact Wrestling, should she desire to do so.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts