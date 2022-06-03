There were several reactions to the conclusion of the Tay Conti/Sammy Guevara/Frankie Kazarian vs. American Top Team feud after Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Paige VanZant emerged victorious in their mixed trios match at Double or Nothing. The first reaction was likely a sense of relief that the controversial feud was over. The second was a question; does this mean Guevara and Kazarian can’t challenge for the TNT Championship now?

The confusion over this all stemmed from Sky’s promo on the “AEW Rampage” episode before Double or Nothing, where he declared Kazarian and Guevara couldn’t challenge for Sky’s TNT Title if they lost at the PPV. Some took that to mean Kaz and Guevara could never challenge for the title again. Alas, Dave Meltzer has provided some clarification in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. According to a source Meltzer spoke with, he noted that two could challenge for the title down the road, provided Sky lost the title first. So for the time being, no TNT title shots for either Guevara or Sky.

Both Guevara and Kazarian have been heavily involved in the TNT Title scene recently; Guevara has held the championship twice this year, trading the belt with Sky in March and April. Meanwhile, Kazarian challenged Sky for the title on “Rampage” several weeks ago, coming up short thanks to interference from Dan Lambert and Sky’s Men of the Year teammate “All Ego” Ethan Page.

While Kazarian was seen on the “AEW Dark: Elevation” tapings before “AEW Dynamite” this past Wednesday, Guevara and Conti were nowhere to be found. A later Twitter post from Conti revealed that the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions were flying over to Dublin, Ireland.

While Guevara and Kazarian are on the outs of the TNT Championship scene, for now, both will be watching “AEW Rampage” closely tonight to see if their situation will change, as Sky will put the TNT Championship on the line, taking on up and coming high flyer Dante Martin.

