It’s hard to believe that it’s almost been a week since Keith Lee and partner Swerve Strickland shocked the world by winning the AEW World Tag Team Championships on”AEW Dynamite,” defeating former champions The Young Bucks as well as Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. But even with the victory, Lee knows that everything isn’t sunshine and roses.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Lee posted a message for those who may be going through some things right now.

“Life is not always fair,” Lee tweeted. “Life is not always friendly. There will be times you will need to grit your teeth and walk through the waves. There will be times you must fight back. Let us do what we must. Forward march!”

As many fans know, Lee is also going through some tough times right now, despite his and Strickland’s recent victory. Before “Dynamite” last week, Lee tweeted a message regarding a real-life situation he was going through, leading to some wrongly believing he would be missing “Dynamite” that evening. In an emotional post-match promo, Lee revealed he had been tweeting about his long-time friend, Lasellus King, who was suffering from stage 4 colon cancer. He dedicated his and Strickland’s victory to King, as well as another friend, JD Griffey.

During his speech, Lee also referenced his own struggles just a year ago while he was still working for WWE, when Lee missed more than five months as a result of heart inflammation caused by COVID-19. He returned to WWE on the July 19 episode of “WWE Raw”, but was released from WWE in November along with his wife, Mia Yim. He would ultimately sign with AEW in February 2022 and formed his partnership with Strickland shortly after Strickland, who is also a former WWE star, joined AEW himself at AEW Revolution in March.

