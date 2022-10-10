Update On Tammy 'Sunny' Sytch's Pre-Trial Hearing

It appears everyone will have to wait a little while longer before Tammy "Sunny" Sytch finally has her day in court. According to PWInsider, Sytch's pre-trial hearing, which was originally scheduled for this Thursday, October 13, has instead been moved back two months to December 8. A request was made by Sytch's attorney to push the pre-trial date back, which was ultimately granted. It's unclear why Sytch and her council sought a delay.

This is now the second time Sytch's pre-trial hearing has been delayed or postponed; originally scheduled for August 11, it was moved back shortly after Sytch's attorney filed a motion waving her right to a speedy trial. It should be noted that the depositions of four police officers involved in Sytch's case are still scheduled for November 11. Those depositions have also been pushed back previously, having originally been scheduled for September.

As many will recall, Sytch was involved in a car accident in March that resulted in injuries to Sytch and the death of a 75-year-old man whose vehicle Sytch rear-ended. Sytch was arrested in May after toxicology reports revealed her blood-alcohol levels were 3 ½ times over the legal limit. Sytch would plead not guilty shortly after, and was briefly released on bond before it was quickly revoked, and has remained in jail since. The months following have seen Sytch's initial attorney, Steven deLaroche, withdrawing from the case, as well as a civil lawsuit brought forth against Sytch and boyfriend, James Pente, by the family of the deceased. Sytch has sought to have the civil suit dismissed; as of this writing, there is no update on its status. Pente himself was also nearly held in contempt of court in June, after he allegedly fired off an expletive towards the Assistant DA trying Sytch's case.