Colt Cabana Addresses Return To AEW TV

Many familiar faces made their presence felt last night on "AEW Dynamite," from New Japan's Katsuyori Shibata to WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett to rapper Rick Ross to Baltimore Ravens all-pro quarterback Lamar Jackson. Somehow, amongst all of that, was Ring of Honor turned AEW turned Ring of Honor star Colt Cabana, who answered Chris Jericho's open challenge for the ROH World Championship last night, though he ultimately came up short.

Despite the loss, Cabana, who was clearly emotional making his entrance for the match last night, is holding his head up high a day later, taking to Twitter to address his AEW comeback.

"I returned to national tv last night on AEW," Cabana tweeted. "I love wrestling!"

Cabana's appearance on "AEW Dynamite" last night was his first "Dynamite" match in nearly a year when he was last defeated by Bryan Danielson; his last official AEW appearance was in August when he wrestled matches for the promotion in Germany as part of a showcase for the upcoming "AEW Fight Forever" video game. He has since made appearances in ROH, with victories at Supercard of Honor in April and Death Before Dishonor in July.

It should be noted Cabana's return to "Dynamite" comes a week after the investigation into the post-All Out incident involving The Elite, Ace Steel, and Cabana's former friend turned enemy CM Punk was reportedly completed, with Punk reportedly negotiating a buyout from AEW while the Elite is expected to return. Whether Cabana's return following this was coincidental or not remains a mystery at this time.