5 Saraya Matches That Need To Happen In AEW Now That She's Cleared

After nearly 5 years on the shelf, AEW's Saraya recently made a triumphant return to professional wrestling with a victory over Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Full Gear. When the star formerly known in WWE as Paige debuted in AEW back in September 2022 at "Dynamite: Grand Slam," it wasn't entirely clear if she was going to be able to wrestle. However, Saraya went through the necessary protocols and met with doctors inside and outside of AEW, finally confirming that she was healthy enough to return to in-ring action.

Saraya is one of the most important figures in modern professional wrestling, helping set the stage for the "Women's Revolution" in WWE, and carving a path for current Superstars like Becky Lynch and Bayley. Now that she's back in action after so much time away and finds herself in an entirely new wrestling landscape in AEW, there are quite a few matchups on the table for Saraya in the months and, hopefully, years to come.