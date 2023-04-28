47.1% Of Fans Want To See Cm-FTR Vs The Elite Upon Punk's Return - WINC Survey

CM Punk may be on course to return to AEW when its rumored new show, "Collision," debuts on June 17. If and when he does, there will be plenty of feuds to choose from, but the fans seem to want one thing more than any other. In a poll conducted by Wrestling Inc., 47.1 percent of respondents wanted to see him and FTR team up to take on The Elite. 34.1 percent, however, said they didn't want him back to begin with, with the remaining 18.8 percent sprinkled between MJF and Chris Jericho, who met with Punk earlier this month.

Punk hasn't been seen on AEW programming since All Out last September, where after defeating Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, he decided to use the post-event media scrum for one of his signature "pipe bombs." This ultimately led to The Elite (Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks) paying him a visit backstage. In the fallout of the altercation, one that arguably overshadowed All Out itself, Punk's AEW World Title and The Elite's AEW World Trios Titles were vacated, all four men were removed from television altogether, and plans were altered.

With the "Best in the World" still off of AEW programming, The Elite returned at Full Gear in November to once again fight for trios championship gold. All this time, though, FTR's Dax Harwood (one-half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions) has remained firmly in Punk's corner. Recently, he even went so far as to suggest a dream match for when AEW heads to Wembley Stadium for All In on August 27: Punk and FTR versus the Elite.