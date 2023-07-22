WWE SmackDown 7/21/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

In the eternal battle between Bloodline drama screen time and wrestling matches, wrestling matches scored a definitive victory this week, as there were four decently long ones taking up the bulk of the episode while the Bloodline got maybe the last 15 minutes. It was still the main event, though, and in terms of sheer quality of character performance, it continues to prove why it should be.

Admittedly, it was pretty funny (and not really in a good way) for the much-hyped "Rules of Engagement" segment to be just a basic contract signing. When you think about it, "rules of engagement" is just a slightly more specific term for "contract signing," but we had assumed there was a little more to it than that. And as it turned out, there was.

We loved so many things about this segment, from Jey tearing up the contract to Roman preventing the Samoan Spike from Sikoa, but more than anything, it reminded us of how long this story has been going, and how deep its waters run. This segment was the mirror image of another scene between these two, one that played out in front of digital screens in the heart of the pandemic, on October 30, 2020. That night, five days after Jey had willingly lost his "I Quit" world title match to save his brother from Roman, he was crying, telling Roman he hated him, asking Roman how he could possibly do what he had done. Roman replied that he had to, that that's what it takes to be champion, to be the face of WWE. This time, weeks after Jimmy's hospitalization at Roman's hands, Jey is confident and composed. Now he's the one telling Roman that he has to fight him, that he has to beat him, because that's what needs to be done. In 2020, Roman told a rebellious Jey he didn't understand, that the entirety of their family, including the elders, supported Roman as Tribal Chief. In 2023, Roman tells Jey he doesn't "get it," reminding Jey that he's just a soldier and signing the contract with an unworried laugh. But now Jey has a rebuke: This is Tribal Combat. A match approved by the elders, a fight without rules, with both the world title and the title of Tribal Chief on the line. You can see Roman's face change in response. Because Jey must have some backing now. Jey must have support within the family. For the first time in three years, the elders are not unanimously backing Roman's reign, and that's because Jey has changed. He's grown. He's different now. Roman realizes it all at once. He starts off the segment calling his cousin "kid" and "little Jey." He ends it by dumbfoundedly agreeing to the match, by clasping Jey's hand and pulling him close, and by stopping the attack from Sikoa. Jey isn't just another challenger anymore. He has the support of the tribe. He's an equal. And when Jey mercilessly superkicks Sikoa before Roman's eyes, it's a message. This is me now. I can beat you.

It's so good. We can't believe there are still two more weeks until SummerSlam. We're ready now, dammit.