AEW Announces International & TBS Championship Matches For Tonight's Dynamite

With All In, All Out, and CM Punk all now in AEW's rearview mirror, the promotion is looking to kick off their first "AEW Dynamite" of September with a bang. Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara vs. Aussie Open, and AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament matches between Roderick Strong and Trent Beretta, and Darby Allin and Nick Wayne, have already been announced, and now two title matches have been added to the card.

Earlier Wednesday afternoon, AEW announced on X, the Artist Formerly Known as Twitter, that new AEW International Champion Jon Moxley would have his first title defense against AR Fox. Also announced the 8th title defense for AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander, who will put the title on the line against Emi Sakura.

This will be Fox's second shot at the International Championship, having previously challenged former champion Orange Cassidy for the title on July 26; it will also be his first match since being removed from The Mogul Embassy on August 23. For Sakura, it will be the first time she's challenged for the TBS Championship, and her first AEW title match since Full Gear 2019, when she unsuccessfully challenged Riho for the AEW Women's World Title. It will also be Sakura's second straight "Dynamite" appearance, following a six-woman tag match last week.