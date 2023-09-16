WWE SmackDown 9/15/2023: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

It hurts to say it, but one of the best women's wrestlers of all-time has simply become a means to an end in WWE. For close to a decade, Bayley has been one of the most reliable performers in the company, from her days as a popular babyface in "NXT" to her stellar work as a heel before and during the pandemic on "WWE SmackDown" — but right now, the multi-time champion feels like a pure afterthought on Friday nights, and she deserves a hell of a lot better.

It's no secret that Bayley very rarely emerges victorious in her matches these days, and when she does score a three-count, it's usually due to outside interference. While she is a veteran of the locker room and doesn't need to be a dominant superstar that never loses, Bayley is still in the prime of her career at 34 years of age and has plenty more to offer than being used as a pawn in the main-event scene on "SmackDown". Wrestling in three-minute matches or losing via nefarious means is no way to treat one of your biggest female stars, and the ongoing feud with Shotzi has certainly run its course, with the next encounter sure to be their last.

The whole women's division on the blue brand feels disconnected. Asuka is supposed to be a heel and Shotzi is supposed to be a babyface, but the pair ended the segment in Denver with an embrace. Bayley has predominantly worked heel since her return in 2022 but is losing via distraction roll-ups, while her Damage CTRL partner and current champion IYO SKY has been positioned as a babyface. The only members of the women's division on "SmackDown" that currently have a clear alignment are Zelina Vega and Mia Yim, with neither star featured prominently in recent weeks and spending more time in the background of their respective factions.

Next week's bout between Asuka and SKY for the WWE Women's title will be a brilliant encounter, but the overall direction of the "SmackDown" women's scene is leaving plenty to be desired right now, and the usage of Bayley is a prime example.