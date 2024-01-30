WWE RAW 1/29/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

CM Punk tore his tricep at Royal Rumble and is out for WrestleMania. Brock Lesnar, who was reportedly supposed to return at Royal Rumble, did not do that — almost certainly as a result of being named by the Wall Street Journal as the wrestler to whom, according to Grant's lawsuit, McMahon attempted to traffick her as part of their contract negotiations. With that lawsuit looking unlikely to simply blow over any time soon, Lesnar is presumably also out for Mania as Ari Emanuel and TKO attempt to do damage control. And while World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who had clearly been planned as Punk's opponent, is still insisting he's going to wrestle at WrestleMania despite tearing his left MCL and meniscus, it's unclear if that will actually happen, or how well Rollins will be able to perform if it does.

Dominos this big don't fall very often this close to "The Grandaddy of Them All" — let alone three of them — and they generally provide opportunities when they do. Hell, the last time Punk was suddenly off WWE TV immediately following the Rumble, they f***ed around and made Bryan Danielson world champion. Who's to say what could happen this time?

Judging by Monday's show, I don't think WWE has a clear idea yet of how they're going to pivot. "Raw" this week felt like a juggling act right after the juggler has stumbled, and suddenly being graceful or elegant doesn't matter anymore — all that matters is keeping the balls in the air, just keeping them up there no matter what, until the juggler's feet are under them again. Between Punk's injury on the one hand and the horrific Janel Grant allegations forcing Vince McMahon's resignation on the other, it's safe to say WWE has stumbled this week, but they at least managed to keep all the balls in the air Monday night, a necessarily step as they frantically try to regain their footing.

First off, we had Finn Balor and Damian Priest defend their tag team titles against DIY, a truly excellent match that went unbroken during "Raw's" first commercial-free hour. Priest is WWE's wild card — if somebody decides Rollins is out for Mania, Priest can always cash in his Money in the Bank contract and ensure that the World Heavyweight Champion will wrestle on the biggest show of the year. Until then, he's racking up tag wins with Balor and advancing Judgment Day's strangely compelling storyline with R-Truth while still showing hints of a sympathetic side that will come out in full when the group inevitably turns on him.

Rollins interrupting Cody Rhodes' promo was likely a stall tactic as well. Even if they do have good ol' Dwayne waiting in the wings, it would be a huge mistake at this point to pivot Cody toward Rollins and away from Roman Reigns, and I don't expect that to happen. But if Rollins does make it to Mania, you'd assume he's also dropping the title there. In that case, perhaps the man to be discussing is GUNTHER, who a recent Sports Illustrated story reported would squash Rollins at Mania and thus win world title gold just in time for the upcoming PLE in Germany. Of course, that story's author has since walked it back, and GUNTHER was still involved with The New Day this week, delivering a phenomenal Intercontinental title match with Kofi Kingston. He was a rumored opponent for Lesnar, making his WrestleMania match another fascinating pivot point.

Finally, we have Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn, who seem to be on a WrestleMania collision course. McIntyre beat Zayn this week in a fantastic main event match that recycled the finish from Zayn vs. Tyler Breeze at the very first "NXT" Takeover — both Sami's loss (he is now a staggering 0-9 against McIntyre in broadcast singles action) and the manner of it suggest their feud isn't over. But if McIntyre — who was the man who took out Punk, both on TV and (accidentally) in real life — were to get his hands on Rollins' title before Mania, he would have a built-in Mania title defense in the form of Zayn. Alternately, if WWE wants to wrap that feud up early, they could send Zayn and McIntyre in different directions to help bolster the card in two different areas.

Injuries like Punk's and Rollins' are terrible, and Lesnar's situation is far worse, but if there's a silver lining here, it's that the "Raw" side of the Mania card has been thrown into total chaos, leaving me, at least, completely uncertain about what it will look like. It's an exciting prospect, and while I thought WWE did a decent job while clearly playing for time, it's going to be even more exciting when we start finding out how things will change.

Written by Miles Schneiderman