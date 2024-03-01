Big Update On Jade Cargill's Status For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

If you were disappointed that Jade Cargill didn't compete at WWE Elimination Chamber as originally planned — or that she hasn't competed at all since her debut in the 2024 women's Royal Rumble match — it appears your wait could be over. PWInsider's Elite section is reporting that Cargill is backstage for tonight's episode of "WWE SmackDown," broadcasting from Glendale, Arizona.

It was PWInsider who originally reported that Cargill was slated to be one of the six women involved in the women's Elimination Chamber match last week in Perth, Australia. However, after WWE announced the five other participants and then a "last chance" battle royal for the final spot, there was a belief that things had changed, and PWI later confirmed that Cargill had indeed been removed from the match. The spot went instead to a returning Raquel Rodriguez; the match was ultimately won by Becky Lynch.

Some, including "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T, have speculated that WWE is saving Cargill's first singles spotlight match for WrestleMania 40, which takes place the first weekend of April in Philadelphia. Cargill, who cut her teeth in Tony Khan's All Elite Wrestling, has already made quite the first impression on the WWE audience — she was responsible for several of the women's Rumble matches most memorable moments, including picking up Nia Jax, facing off with Bianca Belair, and eliminating the returning Naomi.