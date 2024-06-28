Stephanie McMahon Was Never The Same After This WWE Run

In 2002, with WWE's recent brand split, the newly-formed blue brand now needed an on-screen general manager, as "Raw" was led by former WCW executive Eric Bischoff. On July 18, McMahon returned to WWE following her exile and was announced as "SmackDown's" general manager — to the initial horror of fans and babyfaces alike, who had previously known "The Billion Dollar Princess" as a vicious, privileged heel who talked down to everyone not involved with her own family or factions. McMahon debuted on the go-home show for WWE's Vengeance pay-per-view, guaranteeing there were eyes on the show that particular night. Over the following months, McMahon shocked the world by playing her new character as a blue-eyed babyface.

Advertisement

McMahon earned the fans' trust by favoring some of the most popular wrestlers at the time; she booked Edge in a match against Jamie Noble in her first decision as a babyface, then turned her attention to Zach Gowen, a wrestler known for competing on just one leg (having lost his left limb due to amputation at a young age). McMahon helped Gowen earn a WWE contract, teaming with him in a match against the Big Show (with help from Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar) for a win that allowed Gowen to put pen to paper rather than join Vince's "Kiss My A** Club."

McMahon went on to sign Hulk Hogan back to "SmackDown" (much to the fans' delight) despite Hogan's signing causing storyline friction between McMahon and her father. She's also credited with the return of the WWE United States Championship, which had been gone from the company since it was unified with the WWF Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series 2000, during the Invasion storyline. McMahon revived the belt for "SmackDown" following the brand split, complete with a new belt design, after the Intercontinental title was made exclusive to "Raw." The creation of a second set of tag titles, the WWE Tag Team Championships, was also seen as a point in McMahon's favor during her time as "SmackDown" general manager. In essence, while McMahon wasn't making all these decisions behind the scenes, her character was able to earn popular goodwill by being the face of the new changes that made "SmackDown" the theoretical equal of "Raw," which had received a large portion of the established stars and championships.

Advertisement