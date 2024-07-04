Update On Contract Status Of WWE Star Angel Garza

If there is one area of wrestling news that has been dominating the headlines over the past few months, it's contract news. In WWE, deals are expiring, deals are being negotiated, and deals have even ended as stars like Becky Lynch, Dijak, and Ricochet are now free agents. However, one WWE Superstar has put all rumors of them leaving to bed. During a recent Facebook stream, Angel Garza was asked about the possibility of him joining his former colleagues in the free agency.

"No, I have not left. In fact, I just re-signed for another three years," Garza said. "It was an offer I straight-up could not reject, so there is that."

News of Garza's contract coming up broke at the beginning of June as it was originally reported that his deal was set to expire on August 1, but now that he is staying with the company, Legado Del Fantasma will continue to press forward on "WWE SmackDown," and "WWE NXT" which is where they were last seen, competing in the Tag Team Turmoil match on the June 25 edition of the show.

While Garza joins the likes of Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and Chad Gable as high-profile names who have decided to stick with WWE, there has yet to be any news on Garza's cousin Berto, known better as Humberto Carrillo. Berto's contract is also set to expire on August 1, and WWE has made it known that they are interested in keeping him as negotiations have reportedly already started. Now that his cousin has re-signed, there is every chance that Berto will also choose to stick with WWE, but in the wrestling business, anything can happen.

