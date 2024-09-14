WWE SmackDown 9/13/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

When WWE tries to debut anything — a new name, a new theme song, a new wrestler — it is a hit-or-miss situation, with the needle usually erring towards "miss." So, there was good reason to be skeptical about the imminent changes to "WWE SmackDown" during tonight's debut episode on the USA Network.

With a new logo and theme song, tonight's USA Network debut made wrestling look cool again.

One hit is impressive. WWE debuted a new logo, and it is leagues better than FOX's logo for the blue brand. This new logo traded in the gentrified, played-out minimalist aesthetic of white, lineless art for bold letters, silver text, and a striking black background. This logo invoked memories of the "SmackDown" logos of old, and while the design may have been made with the intention of a return to form for "SmackDown's" twenty-fifth anniversary, the effect of nostalgia shouldn't be lost on you. The revival of "SmackDown's" old aesthetic — the sleek, the metallic, the cold — is an attempt to invoke the rose-tinted memories you might have for the 2010s era of "SmackDown." The design is an intentional attempt to tap into nostalgia, to tell you that wrestling is cool again, just like it was when Bryan Danielson (then-Daniel Bryan) started the Yes! Movement, and the Undertaker and John Cena were still gracing our television screens. This is a strategy to target the seasoned wrestling fan, and while its effectiveness remains to me seen, it is definitely a smart move by WWE creative.

Two hits is a miracle. Having Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM connected to "SmackDown," even if it is by using their pre-existing song as a theme song in the show's introductory sequence, is huge for an entertainment form that is largely looked down upon by the rest of the world. They say that wrestling is low-brow entertainment, that it is not worth investing time, effort, and funds into — to the outside world, wrestling is not cool. Having music and cultural icons like Megan Thee Stallion and a member of world-renowned BTS connected to your project, however, is instant clout. Having those names connected to a product communicates an air of legitimacy to a product; it tells the outside world that yes, wrestling is something worth investing in — look at the big names associated with us! Megan Thee Stallion and BTS are also known for having exceptionally devoted and active fanbases, so anything with their name on it is bound to generate attention. Regardless of how you feel about "Neva Play" as a piece of music, there is undeniable starpower attached to the track, and it makes the product so much more legitimate in the eyes of non-wrestling fans.

If the USA Network move is what funded these changes, then I'm thrilled to see what "WWE Raw" and "WWE NXT's" moves are bound to bring. WWE absolutely knocked it out of the park with this new rebrand of a twenty-five year old show. It feels cool to like wrestling again.

Written by Angeline Phu