WWE NXT's Kelani Jordan Talks CM Punk, The CW Debut, TNA Partnership, And More

CM Punk has been in "NXT" lately. He'll be there again on Tuesday, and he's been at least a little bit involved in the women's division. What's it been like having him around? Have you had any interactions with him at all?

CM Punk is absolutely incredible. He's amazing. Not only does he have so much experience, but he willingly offers that knowledge to you. He gives me personally so much advice where wrestling, promos, because obviously he's great at wrestling and promo, so he gives me that advice, but he also just gives me encouragement, gives me motivation, reminds me, hey, you're so new at this. Don't be so hard on yourself. It's going to come with reps, it's going to come with time, it's going to come with experience. Just keep being Kelani and it's all going to come together. And I think that's been amazing and has helped me so much. So I'm excited to see him ref the Ethan Page and Trick match because I know that's going to be a good one. And I'm excited for The CW. And what better way to start it off with Punk being there right in Chicago?

What's your feelings about moving to that network next week?

Oh, I'm pumped. I'm pumped, because not only did I get to make history with the Woman's North American Championship, but I'm able to be part of history as a company in "NXT," as a brand, moving to CW because it's the first time in history that we're going to go to a broadcast channel. But also it's a chance for us to appeal to an even bigger audience, an even younger audience. And "NXT" is so diverse in all ways, shapes and forms, and we have so many incredible people. And I think being able to showcase that talent on an even bigger scale is amazing, and I couldn't be happier.