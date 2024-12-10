WWE RAW 12/9/2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

After screwing Damian Priest out of the World Heavyweight Championship yet again at Survivor Series 2024, Finn Balor came out in the opening segment of "WWE Raw" to stake his claim on the World Heavyweight Championship. An irate Priest came out, guns a-blazing and hands a-swinging, with the rage only a man twice-undercutted could display (despite the fact that Survivor Series 2024 is approximately two weeks in the rear view mirror, which is forever ago in wrestling timeline terms, so he should really just get over it). By the time things had cooled down, General Manager Adam Pearce had approached Balor with an official decision: Balor would have the opportunity to follow through on his challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, but the match would not be a one-on-one. No, Pearce promised, the match would be a Triple Threat: Balor versus GUNTHER versus...Damian Priest?

Didn't he lose his match for the World Heavyweight Championship two weeks ago?

Listen, I'm a Damian Priest girl — I think he is one of the stronger wrestlers on the roster, and he has been killing it with this current babyface run. However, I do think that Priest is in desperate need of something new to do with his time on "WWE Raw." He could be doing literally anything else right now: he could be entering a new feud with someone from the Judgement Day, he could be placed in a feud with someone outside of the Judgement Day, he could be doing community service — I don't know! I literally don't care what Priest does, as long as it is miles away from the World Heavyweight Championship scene. I'd even excuse an extension of his feud with Balor, although I heavily criticized it in my post-Survivor Series opinion, because it makes sense for the two of them. Getting put in another World Heavyweight Championship match when he's lost to the current champion twice now is simply inexcusable.

Speaking of the World Heavyweight Championship, GUNTHER is being made to look like the third wheel in this high-tension drama between Balor and Priest. Let me say that again: in a match for the World Heavyweight Championship, the World Heavyweight Champion is being made to look like a third wheel, an afterthought. This insanity is all because WWE insist on putting Priest into yet another World Heavyweight Championship feud. When the titleholder is reduced to a stake in a feud that would work perfectly fine as another grudge match, that means the championship has been reduced to an accessory instead of a title of honor.

If you want "Raw" to become the grudge feud brand, that's fine. Keep the titles out of it. A champion should not feel like a third wheel in any match, so don't put him in a situation where he is. Priest should not have gotten another title opportunity — if the title should even be involved in this feud in the first place. Get to the back of the line!

Written by Angeline Phu