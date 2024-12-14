WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Full & Final Card

For the first time in 16 years, WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is back. The special two-hour event, loaded with a five-match lineup, will simulcast on NBC and Peacock later tonight while emanating from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. As an added bonus, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse "The Body" Ventura will be on call for WWE SNME, which he says will be a "throwback" to the old days.

Four of the five in-ring contests will see championships put on the line, while the other pits Sami Zayn against Drew McIntyre in singles competition. "The Scottish Warrior" made an explosive return to WWE television by attacking Zayn and Jey Uso on the December 2 episode "WWE Raw." The following week, Zayn called out McIntyre, who claimed that he and Uso "sold out for absolutely nothing" when they teamed with Roman Reigns in this year's Men's WarGames at WWE Survivor Series. The war of words later escalated to physicality, as McIntyre again attacked Zayn from behind, leading to a subsequent brawl backstage.

Elsewhere, Cody Rhodes will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against the increasingly-rageful Kevin Owens. Rhodes and Owens spent most of the year as allies, especially as the latter repeatedly helped the former fend off the new and original Bloodline. At WWE Bad Blood, however, Rhodes threw his past grievances with the OG Bloodline out the window when he sided with Roman Reigns in a tag bout against Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu. Feeling betrayed by Rhodes' move, Owens went into a spiral, which eventually led him to assaulting both Rhodes and Randy Orton.