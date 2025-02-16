Bizarre Reasons WWE Stars Were Fired

From body slams in the ring to backstage politics to controversies and feuds both in and out of the squared circle, WWE is not your normal working environment or a low-key nine-to-five. Over the years, hundreds of talents have passed through the company's doors and contributed to different eras of wrestling, like the beloved Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras, but not all of them have stuck around for long for one reason or another.

Throughout the years, there have been instances of stars being fired for many different reasons. With that many stars working under the same roof, traveling long hours, and being away from their loved ones for the majority of the year, tensions can often run high in the WWE, leading to violent outbursts or even attacks that can get a star canned. Other times, talents are quietly let go due to budget cuts or just not being a right fit for where WWE is at the time.

Sometimes, the reason is barely believable and even wildly bizarre, like a star forgetting to tuck in his shirt or even smiling at the wrong time. From the Plane Ride from Hell to exploding limousine segments, to tasteless jokes, to those backstage attacks, many wrestlers in WWE have been fired outright for bizarre reasons.