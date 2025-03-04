WWE RAW 3/3/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

I know patience is a virtue, but you can't turn John Cena heel after two decades of being a babyface and then not follow up on it.

Before I get into the meat of my opinion, let me put out a few disclaimers. I know that Cody Rhodes is technically a "WWE SmackDown" Superstar, but he has appeared on "WWE Raw" multiple times during his WWE Universal Championship reign, I don't see why the Monday after Elimination Chamber would be any different. I get that they're trying to sell Rhodes' beatdown. Have Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson or Cena himself show up. I figure they wouldn't have said anything — Cena was famously reticent during Elimination Chamber's follow-up press conference — and they probably wouldn't put out Johnson or Cena for just *any show,* for *these people.* Honestly...I have no rebuttal towards that. Cena's Elimination Chamber heel turn has got me hook, line, and sinker, and I'm just so mad there's no new content for me to get my serotonin hit.

The amount of time I have spent talking about Saturday's Elimination Chamber main event is legitimately concerning, and is honestly really inconvenient to anyone trying to hold a conversation with me. Like, with one segment — one — WWE has single-handedly restored my faith in Johnson, Cena, and Rhodes' WrestleMania 41 plans. All of the maxims and phrases don't even cover it; they did so much more than cook, eat, and serve. Even my 80-year old thesis advisor knows that Cena betrayed Rhodes at Elimination Chamber because I've been talking about it so much (and she called Rhodes "a poor little thing," which everyone needs to know).

So, I sat here for Monday's episode of "Raw," in the cute little "American Nightmare" shirt I got for Christmas, ready to see my favorite American (Cena and Johnson would've been cool too, I guess). They were playing recap after recap video, and call it my Gen Z attention span (eye roll), but I was tired of seeing clips of children crying for the umpteenth time. I wanted new Cena, Johnson, and Rhodes content, and I wanted it now.

As you can imagine, nobody showed up. I know I've been a bit silly during this piece, but there is actual criticism here. This storyline is, without a doubt, the hottest thing WWE has going on. I know Triple H loves his long-term storytelling, but WWE has received a lot of flack for not "pulling the trigger —" for not acting fast enough on a hot storyline. They've gotten better about it in recent times, see Jey Uso's Royal Rumble win and IYO SKY's recent WWE Women's World Championship win, but that doesn't mean they should start rationing out storyline beats and content now. It doesn't have to be much, but just having something to keep the fans titillated until the next large story beat would have been nice.

Hopefully the boys are cooking for the upcoming episode of "WWE SmackDown." Life is too short for long-term storytelling!

Written by Angeline Phu