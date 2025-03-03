WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Where Do We Go From Here?

Saturday, Bianca Belair outlasted five other women to claim a record-breaking second win in a Women's Elimination Chamber match, and "The -EST" is now set to compete for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Simple WrestleMania roadmap, right? Hold that thought.

The closing moments of the Women's Elimination Chamber match saw Belair and current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley face off at the top of the entrance ramp. In between the arching frame provided by their bodies, IYO SKY emerged, staring down both women. Ever since being taken out of Chamber contention thanks to Ripley's interference, SKY has been demanding a championship opportunity as compensation for Ripley's mistakes. With Ripley and SKY's match for the WWE Women's World Championship slated for Monday's "WWE Raw," there is a very real chance that the SKY will be the one to end Ripley's current run with the WWE Women's World Championship, and that Belair's Vegas opponent will be "The Genius of the Sky" rather than "The Eradicator."

Ripley and SKY's upcoming match is not the easiest to call. While it might be unusual for WWE to exchange title hands at a weekly show rather than one of its major premium live events, recent episodes of "WWE Raw" have seen title changes, so — considering both Ripley and SKY's extreme popularity and talent — a world title change on Monday is not out of the question. Whatever the result ends up being, however, there is little chance that WWE will leave either Ripley or SKY out of the world title picture at WrestleMania.

The framing of SKY's appearance at Elimination Chamber seems to tease an upcoming Triple Threat for the women's world title, with the loser of March 3's title match inserting themselves into the WrestleMania mix. To put things into Vegas terms, we're betting on a Triple Threat between "The -EST," "The Eradicator", and "The Genius of the Sky" at WrestleMania 41, with the WWE Women's World Championship on the line.

As if predictions about Belair's WrestleMania title match itself weren't complicated enough, you can bet that Naomi and Jade Cargill's ongoing conflict will have a huge impact on Belair's road to WrestleMania — but to what extent? Cargill returned Saturday to take Naomi out of the Elimination Chamber match, effectively demolishing WrestleMania 40's power trio in mere minutes, and while Belair has said that she is "focusing on WrestleMania," per Saturday's post-show event, there is no way Belair, as close as she is with both women, is not roped into the carnage we are about to witness. Whether Naomi and Cargill's conflict will impact the night of Belair's WrestleMania match is unclear, but it is almost certain that their animosity will significantly shape "The -EST's" road to Vegas.

With so many moving pieces, we can't confidently bet on what Vegas has in store for the WWE Women's World Championship. We only know that this build to WrestleMania will be the must-watch storyline over the next fifty days.

Written by Angeline Phu