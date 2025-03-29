What Could Have Been: What If Swerve Strickland Beat Bryan Danielson At AEW All In 2024?

Let's start by talking about the AEW World Championship, which has been locked away in a briefcase for nearly half a year as an indirect result of Danielson's All In victory. If Swerve retained instead, what would the last seven months or so have looked like in terms of the world title?

Strickland followed up his loss to Danielson with another loss — this one to his blood rival, "Hangman" Adam Page, at All Out two weeks later in a Lights Out Steel Cage match. This match was actually set up after Strickland lost the title, so there's not necessarily any reason it would have happened if Swerve had retained. Page was broadly the most popular non-Danielson choice to face Strickland at All In, and like Danielson, he would have been expected to win; his intense rivalry with Swerve, during which both men had produced some of their best work inside and outside the ring, made the match worthy of the All In main event, and the fact that Strickland was 2-0 against Page so far made Page the likely victor of a third battle. In reality, concluding the Strickland vs. Page trilogy in a non-title match with a two-week build felt like an apologetic half-measure, and Page hasn't really benefitted from the win. In a scenario where Swerve defeats Danielson, however — despite the obvious increase in prestige Swerve would have earned from the win — Page would be the likely choice to dethrone him, though it probably wouldn't have been at All Out. It's easy to imagine Strickland's title reign lasting until WrestleDream and ending at the hands of the Hangman, meaning Seattle would still get the unique pleasure of watching one of their hometown heroes lose his world title to a man they had once loved as a championship babyface.

And after that? It seems likely that Moxley never turns heel, potentially allowing Page to quickly cement his second reign with a win over another old rival. As Moxley's real-life reign has proved, there would have been plenty of babyfaces to line up for a heel champion Page — who, as it happens, would likely have still been champion when his old friend and nemesis Kenny Omega was ready to return to AEW. The promotion may have course-corrected lately, but after his match with Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty, there were a lot of AEW fans calling for Omega to take Moxley's title, pivoting the promotion away from the Death Riders and back toward the glory days of 2021. If Swerve defeating Danielson would have let to not just a second, career-affirming Hangman Page title reign, but an alignment-flipped continuation of his years-long storyline with Omega, it could single-handedly have fulfilled those fans' dreams.