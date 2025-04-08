WWE RAW 4/7/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley's opening match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship was easily the highlight of the first half of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw." There was not a doubt in my mind that Valkyria and Bayley would be anything less than good, but their title match on Monday's episode of the red brand really surpassed my decently-high expectations. Both women are known for their in-ring capabilities — rightfully so — and their professionalism really shone through in every beat of their title match. There is a delicate balance in between putting over your opponent and getting your own moves in, and Valkyria and Bayley struck that balance perfectly as they went hold for hold, counter for counter, finisher attempt for finisher attempt. You hear about people claiming that two wrestlers "make magic" with their matches all the time — Valkyria and Bayley *actually* made magic with their in-ring performance. To put this much effort into some random episode of "Raw?" We're not worthy.

The match began with both champion and challenger engaging in a lengthy grappling sequence, which you don't really see with female competitors, much less on an episode of a weekly show. Even if extensive mat work and grapples aren't your favorite — they certainly aren't mine — the effort and intentionality of their movements were clear. Their grapples felt like a crescendo; what were once two allies engaging in a friendly match for the title quickly evolved into a rough tussle for not just the title, but everything it represented: dominance, glory, *power.* Valkyria, who is admittedly lacking in the character department, showed a new side of herself as she quickly became aggressive towards Bayley — and I mean aggressive. As Bayley began to close in on the champion, she bared her teeth, strangling Bayley in a unique submission dubbed by commentary as an "Irish swing" as she taunted the challenger with a distinctly painful hold. Bayley brought out a new side to Valkyria, and I loved the violence.

Don't call it a comeback — Bayley's been here for years. Aside from a failed turnbuckle spot at the beginning of the match, Bayley looked great during the entire bout. Her expertise shone through every move she made, offensive or not. She not only made Valkyria look like a hundred bucks, but she also sold herself to the crowd. Like, Bayley hasn't operated at this level in a while. Even in her loss, her performance makes her look like a veritable in-ring threat.

I'm not even mad at the Jackknife cover finish! I would have preferred a clean loss, but I do appreciate that the quick, uncertain finish leaves the door open for a Valkyria and Bayley rematch down the road — perhaps at WrestleMania. Even if it doesn't, this much is certain: Bayley and Valkyria brought something out in each other. This is by far Valkyria's best Intercontinental title defense to date, and Bayley truly feels like she's back in the game.

