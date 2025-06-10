WWE RAW 6/9/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

There's nothing quite as great in wrestling as the true chickens*** heel, and Becky Lynch is suddenly one of the best going right now. Her feud with Lyra Valkyria is among the most compelling American wrestling has to offer at the moment, and that continued this week entirely on the basis of Lynch's top shelf heel work.

To be fair, she had me pretty early (technically she had me when she arrived wearing a Ms. Rachel shirt, but that's beside the point). Starting off by asking where the "You deserve it" chants are was good enough, but Becky's promo had my heart forever when she described Valkyria as a "disingenuous, integrity-less, shame to my hometown bird lady." What an incredible escalation. She's disingenuous, she has no integrity, she's the shame of my entire hometown, and she wears bird wings to the ring, what's the deal with that?" Absolutely incredible. She used "bird lady" again later in the promo so I'm pretty sure Becky liked it too.

The chickens*** stuff was the meat of the promo, though, and that really started when Lynch began giving her own interpretation of the events of Saturday night. In case you missed it — Lynch grabbed Lyra's tights to win, then demanded Valkyria raise her hand as per the stipulation, "acknowledging the better woman" even though Lynch cheated. Valkyria, like a good babyface, took her medicine and raised Lynch's hand, but that wasn't enough. Lynch demanded Valkyria also strap the belt around her waist, which Valkyria also reluctantly did before her anger got the better of her and she delivered a suplex before leaving the ring.

Lynch had an explanation for everything, though. Apparently Valkyria actually raised Becky's arm too hard, injuring her shoulder. And with an injured shoulder, how could Lynch be expected to buckle the title belt around her waist herself? She was out here trying to mend fences, but Valkyria wouldn't let that happen. "She tried to kill me!" Lynch insisted to the crowd, of taking a single very normal suplex. And then she demands Valkyria come out and apologize. To Becky Lynch. For wronging her. Amazing. 10/10.

I honestly have mixed feelings about Bayley getting involved here, partially because I'm not sure the feud needs her at this point — I'm much more interested now in Lynch vs. Lyra again, and I really want them to get a third match to conclude this trilogy that very clearly is not over — but mostly because her Rose Plant finisher is such unbelievable garbage that I honestly couldn't tell if she was meant to have hit it or not on Lynch during her return Monday night. Still, the important thing, and the thing I hope everyone takes away from this, is that Becky Lynch is seriously the most pathetic loser in the world and I want her to get her ass kicked so bad. And that's what wrestling is all about, man.

Written by Miles Schneiderman