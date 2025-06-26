The Story So Far: Jacob Fatu Vs. Solo Sikoa At WWE Night Of Champions

Fatu made it clear he didn't trust Mateo or Sikoa's intentions for bringing him in, General Manager Nick Aldis referred to a plot of Sikoa's to screw Fatu over, and there grew an increasing sense of power struggle between them. On the June 6 episode of "SmackDown," Fatu was shown overhearing Sikoa calling him stupid and mocking him as "All gas and no brains," and things would come to a head as Fatu cost Sikoa the Money in the Bank ladder match the next night.

Fatu spoke first on the matter during the following "SmackDown" before Sikoa appeared via satellite to say he would be there the next week, and he would be willing to accept his enforcer back into the fold if he apologized. But it turned out that he would be the one apologizing after all, not that Fatu accepted it, declining to fall for what he felt was a trap and calling him out for changing his attitude since Fatu had won the title.

Since he felt that was all Sikoa cared about, Fatu outright put the title between them and challenge him to this weekend's match. Sikoa tried to blindside his now-rival only for Fatu to have it scouted, and Jimmy Uso provided an unlikely assist to run Sikoa and Mateo off. Time will tell how the newest Bloodline internal conflict unfolds heading into Night of Champions.