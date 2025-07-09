What Could Have Been: What If Mariah May (Aka WWE's Blake Monroe) Had Stayed In AEW?

While some reports indicate May's departure from AEW affected the booking of All In: Texas, AEW sources have since insisted that is not the case, and that the All In AEW Women's World Championship match was always meant to be Storm versus Mercedes Mone. So if she'd stayed, she would have been out of the title picture (at least temporarily) which begs the question: What would May have been doing at AEW's biggest event of the year?

With All In emanating from Arlington, Texas rather than London (May's home turf) and Wembley Stadium this year, AEW could have chosen to keep May off the show until the following "AEW Dynamite" for the shock factor. She could also have remained on Storm's rader by appearing at the end of the Storm-Mone match, either challenging her arch nemesis once again or serving as the first obstacle for the newly-crowned Mone.

If AEW wanted to keep May in a championship picture outside of the world title, she could have easily challenged Mone for her TBS belt as well; Mone was also holding the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship for awhile, and with May's history in Japan, she could have challenged for that gold too. A possible victory could have seen May go back to Japan to compete while waiting to get back in the main title picture in AEW. May also could have continued to follow in Storm's footsteps and had a "breakdown" and appeared in AEW's partner promotions, like CMLL and Stardom, before returning to AEW. It would have given her time for some new talent to be signed or return to AEW for fresh matchups.