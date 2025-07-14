Gauntlet Match With Big SummerSlam Implications Reportedly Set For WWE Raw

AEW All In, Ring of Honor Supercard of Honor, and WWE Evolution may have all just taken place this past weekend, but there will be little rest for wrestling fans with WWE SummerSlam just around the corner. The PLE, and WWE's second biggest event of the year, is set for August 2 and 3 in New Jersey, and there's already two big matches set in Cody Rhodes challenging John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Jade Cargill facing Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship.

Notably missing there, however, is a challenger for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who successfully defended his title against Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event this past weekend. That will change after tonight's "Raw," however. PWInsider Elite reports, and WWE confirmed during Evolution, that a gauntlet match will headline "Raw," with the winner of the five man match challenging Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam.

The five participants will be former WWE Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker, former US Champion LA Knight, Penta, CM Punk, and former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso. An Uso victory would be the only rematch of the bunch, as Uso and Gunther traded the World Heavyweight Title earlier in the year, with Uso winning it at WrestleMania before Gunther regained it in early June.

Alas, the betting favorite for this match will likely be Punk, and not just because the former World Champion is coming off an Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cena at Night of Champions. Just days after that match, Punk and Gunther crossed paths during a segment on "Raw" that saw Punk shove Gunther down, leading many to believe a match between the two could be on the table.