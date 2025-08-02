WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is about to kick off but we're already looking forward to Night Two! Every bout on the six-match card could potentially see a title change hands and a few of them have special stipulations as well. We've got a steel cage, a street fight, a no-DQ and no count-out stip and.. what else was there? Oh yeah, a six-team, 12-man Tables, Ladders & Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championship! The Wyatt Sicks defend the titles against Andrade and Rey Fenix, DIY, Fraxiom, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Street Profits.
Lyra Valkyria challenges Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a last-chance match; if she fails to capture the title in this this no count-out, no-DQ match, she won't get another opportunity while Lynch is champion. The men's IC title is also on the line, with Intercontinental champ Dominik Mysterio defending against AJ Styles.
Another secondary men's title match sees United States Champion Solo Sikoa defend his title against the man from who he won it, the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu. The action takes place in a steel cage and is sure to see outside interference.
The 2025 women's Money in the Bank winner and Women's World Champion Naomi defends her title in a Triple Threat match against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley that's sure to entertain. And Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena faces challenger Cody Rhodes in a street fight.
With so many different variables, it wasn't easy picking the winners, but here are Wrestling Inc's predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two.
TLC for the WWE Tag Team Championship: Wyatt Sicks (69%)
On last week's edition of "WWE SmackDown," Andrade and Rey Fenix's WWE Tag Team Championship opportunity ended in a disqualification when the entire tag division interfered and began brawling on the outside of the ring. After multiple referees and officials ran down to stop the mayhem, "SmackDown" General Manager Nick Aldis announced that a Six Pack Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match for the titles would take place at SummerSlam. Although WWE could pull the trigger on teams like Fraxiom or Andrade and Fenix to win the championships for the first time, nearly 70% of us believe that the Wyatt Sicks will retain the gold.
This year, every team in the TLC match has either held the tag titles or have been given multiple opportunities to win them, making SummerSlam the final chapter in the division's six-month stretch of chaos. Following WrestleMania 41, The Street Profits, #DIY and The MCMG delivered one of the best matches of the year when the championships were up for grabs in another TLC contest, and it seems like WWE would like to recreate that same magic at the "Biggest Party of the Summer." The Street Profits would emerge victorious in the instant classic this past April, but they would eventually be defeated by the Wyatt Sicks on the July 11 episode of "SmackDown." Therefore, with the Wyatt Sicks having just eclipsed 20 days as champions, it feels too early for them to be stripped of the titles at SummerSlam.
Furthermore, the Wyatt Sicks just returned to WWE television two months ago, meaning a loss at SummerSlam would completely derail all momentum they've built for themselves until now. Seeing a title change is always exciting, but the Wyatt Sicks losing would not only make their championship reign disappointing, but could potentially hinder their place in the tag division moving forward.
Written by Julien D'Alessandro
Steel Cage Match for the WWE United States Championship: Solo Sikoa (56%)
Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu will meet inside a Steel Cage in a rematch for the United States Championship this weekend, with Fatu looking to recapture the title he lost at Night of Champions.
Fatu became the United States Champion at WrestleMania 40, bringing the first singles title back to the neo-Bloodline group now known as the MFT, and driving a wedge of envy between him and Sikoa in the process. JC Mateo joined the fold at Backlash, introduced by Sikoa to provide an unwanted assist to Fatu, thus retaining his title. With their trust rapidly disintegrating in the weeks afterward, Fatu proclaimed his hatred for Sikoa as he cost him the Money in the Bank ladder match, spelling the end of his run with the faction. Sikoa gave Fatu an opportunity to apologize and fall back in line, but the "Samoan Werewolf" responded by putting his title on the line at Night of Champions, allowing Sikoa to take the title with the help of the returning Tonga Loa and debuting Talla Tonga.
While Sikoa should be without the backing of his stablemates during SummerSlam, confined in a steel cage as he defends his title for the second time in this reign, outside interference in a cage match isn't exactly unprecedented. That may have played a role in 56% of the Wrestling Inc. staff backing him to retain his title again. That also speaks to the split opinion, considering 44% reckon Fatu could be taking the title back on the night; Fatu is rarely on the losing side of singles bouts, so it's not an entirely remote possibility; there's always the chance that Fatu gets some help from some Bloodline OGs in the form of Roman Reigns or the Usos.
Written by Max Everett
WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship Last Chance Match: Lyra Valkyria (63%)
This feud between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria has elevated the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship, but it's time to get serious and put Lyra Valkyria over already. She's been beaten, she's been humbled, and she's been forced to admit Becky Lynch is "the better woman," but now it's time for her to get that victory that takes someone from a "main roster call-up" to a "main roster star." Valkyria is an insanely popular talent and one who has proved she can mix with the best of WWE's women's division. There is no more heat you can put on this fire. There is no more "making" left to do; she's a made woman. The heroine's journey is complete. It's time for her to be crowned in glory, and welcomed into the upper echelon of WWE women's wrestling.
Another way to put it: nearly two-thirds of the Wrestling Inc. Staff are praying, nay, begging Becky Lynch to prove the haters wrong and put over the plucky Irishwoman. If she doesn't, and Valkyria is never able to challenge for the belt she helped make famous, then I'd have to really to question the decision making of all the stars of that new reality show of which WWE is so proud. "Becky Hogan" would be the gentlest way to put it if Lynch wins on Sunday. Much like her husband, and WWE as a whole, Lynch is dangerously close to being a nostalgia act, and stars like Valkyria are due for moments like the one that 63% of the staff are predicting on Sunday night.
Written by Ross Berman IV
WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship: Dominik Mysterio (94%)
Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio can't duck AJ Styles any longer, though he did get the upper hand the last time the pair interacted on the July 21 episode of "WWE Raw," with Mysterio revealing he was cleared before he took out Styles backstage. Styles may be hot coming off a recent hyped up appearance at TNA Slammiversary, but Mysterio received an even bigger recent pop in AAA. Mysterio's popularity is why 94% of us are certain he's retaining the Intercontinental Championship over the in-ring veteran this weekend.
While Styles could very well be in the twilight of his career, having recently signed a one-year extension with WWE which could possibly indicate he's winding down in the ring, we don't think he needs the Intercontinental title as part of his story right now. Mysterio continues to be hot in front of crowds, whether they're booing or cheering for him, and WWE could very well continue to parade him around with the title in AAA.
When Mysterio won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 41 back in April, the crowd went wild. We think him retaining the belt in front of another huge crowd at "The Biggest Party of the Summer" is more than likely the plan. While not all of us here at WINC are convinced, a big majority of us are, and 93% of us hope to see Mysterio continue on with the gold. As for Styles, there's plenty more he can do and a loss to an internationally white-hot Mysterio won't hurt him in the slightest.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Triple Threat for the Women's World Championship: Naomi (81%)
After shocking the world with her Money in the Bank cash-in at Evolution, Naomi has been terrorizing various women on "WWE Raw," including her SummerSlam opponents, Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY. The three are looking to finish what started at Evolution on SummerSlam Sunday, and 81% of us are predicting a win for our notoriously unpredictable WWE Women's World Championship.
The devil's advocates have a point with their minority vote. SKY and Ripley are at the top of their game, and both have plenty of reason to show up and show out — Ripley especially. Sunday is another opportunity to finally defeat SKY, which she has not been able to do thus far. Triple Threats, by design, endanger the champion, as the titleholder is not required to be involved in the match's decision to lose their title. We could potentially see an irate "Eradicator" tear through SKY, pin her, and take Naomi's title home. Naomi isn't just fighting SKY and Ripley; she is fighting against their egos.
Naomi, however, has never been one for the odds. She is notoriously unpredictable, resilient, and opportunistic, as exemplified by her grueling, weapons-heavy No Holds Barred match against Jade Cargill and same-night Money in the Bank cash-in. These strengths will undoubtedly benefit her as the Triple Threat draws itself out — the more SKY and Ripley focus on each other, the more likely Naomi is to retain her title with a sneaky roll-up pin, or a heat-of-the-moment submission victory. There is also the matter of her momentum: with every appearance on "Raw," the champion becomes more and more white-hot. It's hard to imagine WWE takes the title off of her so early in her push.
Naomi is a wild card by nature, but a majority of us — 81%, specifically — feel confident in a Naomi victory Sunday.
Written by Angeline Phu
Street Fight for the Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (63%)
When the dust settles from the first two-night WWE SummerSlam, more than half of our team believes Cody Rhodes will once again hold the Undisputed WWE Championship. It's hard to envision Rhodes losing to Cena at WWE WrestleMania 41 and following it up with another loss at the company's next major show. For that reason alone, Rhodes seems like the safe pick here.
I'd also argue that Rhodes makes the most sense from creative and business perspectives. Since he finally defeated Roman Reigns last year, Rhodes has been positioned as the next "top guy" in WWE, but there needs to be some follow-through if they expect him to maintain that position. Cena getting the upper hand against Rhodes once is believable. A second time, though, and it starts to strain some of his credibility.
Along with that, it would be a questionable decision to end Cena's wrestling career with him as a villain. It was a fun experiment that resulted in some great moments, even if the full ride was uneven. Now's the time to start milking the fact that Cena only has a few months left, and it makes more sense to do that with the crowd fully behind him.
In fact, I'm not sure if any of my Wrestling Inc. compatriots would agree with me, but I'll go as far as to suggest that Sunday's show should feature some form of a double-turn, with Rhodes finally allying himself with the Rock while Cena is on the receiving end of a betrayal. The fact that it's a Street Fight means the title can change hands, even through interference. Additionally, the move would allow WWE to tie up some narrative loose ends with the Rock's behind-the-scenes machinations, and there's even exciting potential for new character development in Rhodes.
The son of a son of a plumber is set to appear in "The Naked Gun," which debuts in theaters this weekend, and it could allow a heel version of Rhodes to tease following in the footsteps of the Rock and Cena as he transitions to Hollywood. Is this something that WWE will actually do? Probably not, but it would be one way to right the ship with the Rock's WWE return, set up the end of Cena's career, and provide some new storytelling avenues for Rhodes all in one move.
Written by Nick Miller