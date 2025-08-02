WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Night One of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is about to kick off but we're already looking forward to Night Two! Every bout on the six-match card could potentially see a title change hands and a few of them have special stipulations as well. We've got a steel cage, a street fight, a no-DQ and no count-out stip and.. what else was there? Oh yeah, a six-team, 12-man Tables, Ladders & Chairs match for the WWE Tag Team Championship! The Wyatt Sicks defend the titles against Andrade and Rey Fenix, DIY, Fraxiom, the Motor City Machine Guns, and the Street Profits.

Lyra Valkyria challenges Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch in a last-chance match; if she fails to capture the title in this this no count-out, no-DQ match, she won't get another opportunity while Lynch is champion. The men's IC title is also on the line, with Intercontinental champ Dominik Mysterio defending against AJ Styles.

Another secondary men's title match sees United States Champion Solo Sikoa defend his title against the man from who he won it, the Samoan Werewolf Jacob Fatu. The action takes place in a steel cage and is sure to see outside interference.

The 2025 women's Money in the Bank winner and Women's World Champion Naomi defends her title in a Triple Threat match against Iyo Sky and Rhea Ripley that's sure to entertain. And Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena faces challenger Cody Rhodes in a street fight.

With so many different variables, it wasn't easy picking the winners, but here are Wrestling Inc's predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2025 Night Two.