Mistakes That Made Fans Turn On AEW Wrestlers

During the first three years of AEW's existence, it seemed almost unfathomable that the promotion would find itself in a situation where its fans would turn on any of its wrestlers. Not only did that seem to be more of WWE's thing, but AEW gave off the feel of a promotion that listened to the fans and did their best to cater to them, with the wrestlers all following the same pursuit. And for a time, that's exactly what happened; anyone who goes back to watch the early days of AEW, or looks at the consensus for talents that appeared during that time, will be hard pressed to find any situation that caused fans to turn on the promotion or a particular talent.

Alas, nothing lasts forever, and neither did the idea that fans would never turn on AEW talents. Now six years into AEW's existence, it has happened more than a handful of times, whether it be because fans felt a character wasn't working, real life controversies, or in the case of Sammy Guevara, a combination of real life controversies and his romantic life. So it's pretty telling that Guevera's situation is only a footnote in comparison to some of the other occurrences that will be covered in the next little bit. Here are some instances where fans turned on AEW wrestlers after some pretty bad mistakes.