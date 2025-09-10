Top AEW Stars Reveal Their Favorite PPV Matches & Moments Ahead Of All Out 2025

If there's one thing that AEW has always been able to fall back on even during its toughest stretches, it's the quality of their PPVs and PPV matches. And with AEW All Out just a week and a half away, the promotion decided now was the time to ask their own wrestlers what they felt were the best AEW PPV matches and moments. Taking to X early Wednesday afternoon with two separate tweets, the AEW on TV account posted responses from eight different AEW talents revealing their favorite PPV matches and/or moments.

The first to answer was Darby Allin, who not so surprisingly listed Sting's retirement match at Revolution 2024, where he and Sting successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks, as his favorite match. A bit more surprising was FTR's pick, with the duo revealing it was their AEW World Tag Team Title victory over Kenny Omega and "Hangman" Adam Page at All Out 2020, posting a photo of them holding the titles with former manager Tully Blanchard.

Dustin Rhodes was next, and became the first to list a match he didn't wrestle in, naming the Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page Lights Out Steel Cage match from All Out 2024 as his top bout. Kris Statlander named two matches; her TBS Championship win over Jade Cargill at Double or Nothing 2023 as her top moment, and her street fight with Willow Nightingale at All Out 2024 as her top match.

In the second tweet, Mercedes Mone listed her debut against Willow Nightingale at Double or Nothing 2024, while the Young Bucks named their cage match with the Lucha Brothers at All Out 2021. The last two were Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland; Ospreay declared his match with Bryan Danielson at Dynasty 2024 as his favorite, while Strickland said it was a tie between his match with Danielson at All In 2024, and Sting's retirement match.

