What Could Have Been: What If WWE Strapped Up AEW Star Samoa Joe At Crown Jewel 2018?

Just one week after Styles defeated Joe to retain his title at Crown Jewel, he lost it to Daniel Bryan (AEW's Bryan Danielson) after the challenger delivered a low-blow followed by the Busaiku knee during "WWE SmackDown," turning heel in the process. That run saw Bryan become "The New Daniel Bryan" and introduce a "cruelty-free" WWE Championship belt, holding the hemp-and-wood title until WrestleMania where he dropped it to Kofi Kingston in the famous "KofiMania" storyline.

If Joe had captured the title, one imagines he wouldn't be losing it to Bryan so soon. Furthermore, Joe would have taken his place atop "SmackDown" as the top heel — maybe Bryan's entire heel turn never comes to pass, allowing him to sink back into his usual role as babyface underdog challenger, maybe even renewing his intense ROH rivalry with Joe, this time for the WWE title to cement Joe's maiden run as champion.

That would also mean the following pay-per-view event, Survivor Series, would have seen a different champion vs. champion match, with Joe rather than Bryan going up against Brock Lesnar. Joe and Lesnar had faced one another just the year before, both in singles action at Great Balls of Fire and as part of a four-way at SummerSlam also involving Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, for the Universal Champonship that Lesnar carried into Survivor Series. And though at any juncture it would be a long shot, there's a chance Joe gets the win over Lesnar with no title on the line. If that had happened, Joe's position atop the new hierarchy of late 2010s WWE would have been securing, altering wrestling history forever.